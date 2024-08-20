Dear WCH Supporter



Thank you so much for supporting us by subscribing to WCH Substack. We are so grateful to have you here with us.



In this post, I’m excited to share some of our new products, special offers, bestsellers and WCH recommendations on our online shop. This is another great way of supporting us and futureproofing the work of the World Council for Health.

NEW THIS MONTH:

Supplements



Medicinal Mushrooms have been growing in popularity over the last few years and for very good reason. Here are some of our favourites which are now in stock in our shop.

Reishi has been known to decrease cortisol levels, reduce stress, and aid us in getting a good night's sleep.

Cordyceps -Many preclinical studies have found a link between Cordyceps and improved lung health and respiratory function. A perfect supplement for smokers or those who are trying to quit.

Lions Mane is said to aid in immunity as well as having strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also has positive neurological effects, which are said to improve brain health and boost cognition. The Yamabushi Buddhist monks of Japan take Lions mane regularly as part of their wellness routine.

Red Yeast Rice Complex offers many potential health benefits including maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. This MycoNutri supplement is blended with Shitake which is high in Vit D and great for skin health.

Bookshop



Puzzling People: The Labyrinth of the Psychopath – Thomas

Sheridan

Deep Green Resistance: Strategy to Save the Planet – Derrick

Jensen

Getting Healthy in Toxic Times – Jenny Goodman

Natural Wellness Journal – Philly J Lay

BESTSELLERS:



Buy Now:



WCH Detox and Wellbeing Companion Guide

Anti-Radiation Phone Pouch Bloc Soc XL

Covid-19 Lawlessness by Willem Van Aardt

Anti Radiation Headphones



WCH Recommends:

Buy Now:



WCH Detox and Wellbeing Companion Guide

Getting Healthy in Toxic Times - Dr Jenny Goodman

Spread Hope, Not Fear T-shirt

Aug NAC

Aug NAC enhances glutathione levels in the body which, in turn,

increases detoxification and free-radical protection.



SPECIAL REWARDS:

Don’t forget to create an account for free with our online shop to

UNLOCK REWARDS such as:



5% off your next order

10% off all books

£5 off Hoodies



Refer a friend - You and your friend also get a 5% discount if you refer them. Ts and Cs apply.



For more information visit the WCH rewards section on the website. The rewards button is pink and can be found at the bottom right of the online shop once you login.



*Notice – We apologize if you have made an order with us and have not received emails from us (order confirmations and shipping updates), we have heard that some of you haven’t been receiving our emails and we are working hard to fix this. Please be sure to check your spam before contacting us to check the status of your order. Alternatively, you can login to check the status of your order or email us at

info@worldcouncilforhealth.org.





World Council for Health shop is an international shop and we do our best to ship to most countries around the world.





Thank you so much for reading,



World Council for Health



{{crm.business_name}}, {{crm.business_address}}

Don't like these emails? Unsubscribe or Manage Email Subscriptions