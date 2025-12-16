With recent mainstream news reports finally admitting that Covid ‘vaccines’ can cause heart damage, and the US Food and Drug Administration now putting a black box warning on the injections, it is evident we are inching towards more disclosure regarding the mRNA ‘vaccines’. Of course, we know the harms are plainly not ‘rare’, but these articles represent a significant shift in the Overton Window, they suggest a step towards accountability for those responsible and surely, in the near future, more help for those suffering. In the meantime, World Council for Health remains a trustworthy source of information. We have produced a free information sheet below, useful if you, or someone you know, is concerned about heart damage post-injection.



Have You or Anyone You Know had These Symptoms Since 2021?

If you received a COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and have experienced persistent, new health issues since, a form of heart injury (subclinical myopericarditis) could be the reason—even if standard cardiology check-ups found no irregularities.

Key symptoms to consider:

New symptoms starting after vaccination: chest pain, palpitations, severe fatigue, shortness of breath, or exercise intolerance.



Unstable vital signs: labile blood pressure, racing heart rate, or dizziness upon standing (e.g., Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome - POTS).

Could it be your heart? Key indicators from recent research

A 2025 study (McCullough et al.) outlines signs that may help identify subclinical myopericarditis following mRNA vaccination. Consider this if you have symptoms like those listed along with any of the following indicators, especially if they began after your vaccination:

Elevated Cardiac Biomarkers: Increased levels of Troponin I/T, BNP, Galectin-3, or D-Dimer in blood tests.

High Spike Antibodies: Significantly elevated quantitative antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen (Over 1000 Bau).

Circulating Spike Protein: Detection of spike protein in your blood.

Persistent Vaccine mRNA: Presence of residual vaccine mRNA in blood or tissue.

Abnormal ECG: Irregular findings on electrocardiogram (e.g. ST-segment changes, arrhythmias).

Imaging Abnormalities: Anomalies on cardiac MRI, such as late gadolinium enhancement.



Recommended Steps for Support

Seek a Holistic Practitioner: Find a healthcare provider experienced in investigating post-vaccination syndromes and holistic cardiology.

Consider a Spike Protein Detox Protocol: Some international health bodies, like the World Council for Health, have suggested protocols aimed at supporting the body’s clearance of spike protein. Discuss these options with your practitioner.

Comprehensive Evaluation: Advocate for tailored testing based on the indicators listed above.



Sudden Cardiac Death Ages 0-54 Mortality Deviation from Trend 2018-2024

McCullough, Peter A., et al. COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Subclinical Myopericarditis: Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Clinical Management. Medical Research Archives, vol. 13, no. 11, Nov. 2025. DOI: https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v13i11.7078

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained health care providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.