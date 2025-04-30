This is a modified, as very technical, translation of a Substack post by Genervter Bürger. Thank you to Genervter Bürger and Maria Gutschi for this important summary.

The Mystery No One Wants to Solve

Let’s start with a simple question:

How many lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are in a single dose of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 or Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine?

You’d think this would be basic information. But when researcher Maria Gutschi went digging, the answers were unsettling.

Moderna’s response to a Freedom of Information Act request? “We don’t know, and it’s irrelevant.”

The MHRA (UK’s drug regulator)? Crickets.

The only study we could find detected SM-102 (Moderna’s ionizable lipid) lingering in blood days after injection—still above background levels at Day 7 (0.12 ng/mL).

“Background levels”? For a synthetic, non-human lipid? That’s like saying a tiny bit of arsenic in your coffee is normal.

The Dirty Secret: Oxidation and Contamination

Now, let’s talk about ALC-0315 (Pfizer’s LNP lipid). A structural analysis found:

0.19% oxidized impurities in fresh vials.

The tertiary amine headgroups (the most reactive part) weren’t even fully analyzed for oxidation.

Why does this matter?

Because oxidized lipids are biological grenades. They:

✔ Bind to inflammatory receptors (TLRs, PPARs).

✔ Disrupt calcium channels & glucose metabolism.

✔ Promote vesicle aggregation (think: lysosomes clumping together).

And that’s before we even get to what happens inside your cells.

The Mother of All Bombs Moment

A groundbreaking review (The Chemical Reactivity of Membrane Lipids) drops the mic:

When primary amines are present in membranes (e.g., sphingosine), reactive aldehydes can crosslink them, triggering vesicle aggregation.

Translation: The ionizable amines in LNPs (ALC-0315/SM-102) don’t just deliver mRNA—they wreak havoc on membrane integrity.

Cholesterol ratios in LNPs? They speed up lipid hydrolysis (i.e., breakdown).

Tertiary amines? They bind receptors directly, hijacking cell signaling.

This isn’t just about transfection—it’s about slow, systemic toxicity that flies under the radar of typical safety studies.

The Alarming Implications

Endosomal escape gone wrong LNPs are designed to escape endosomes, but oxidized/altered lipids might clog lysosomes, disrupting cellular waste disposal. Receptor chaos Oxidized lipids bind PPARs, TLRs, and CD14, fueling inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Long-term damage Hydrolysis and crosslinking could mean progressive cell membrane dysfunction—think neurodegenerative or autoimmune triggers.

The Unanswered Question

Were some vials worse than others? With no batch consistency data, we might never know.

Bottom line: Billions of people have been injected with a poorly characterized chemical delivery system—and now we’re just starting to see the fallout.

What’s Next?

We need transparency from both the vaccine manufacturers and drug regulators. Batch testing, LNP quantification and oxidation studies would be a good start, but we need long-term tracking to understand how long lipids persist in the body, and the extent of cellular damage caused. In the meantime, as ever, World Council for Health continues to call for these dangerous gene therapies to be withdrawn.

All those concerned about toxicity as a result of receiving the mRNA gene therapies can take action to support the body’s healing. Take a look at our Detox & Wellness Guide for practical strategies you can take, and consider joining our Detox & Wellbeing Study.

The Word Council for Health stands for a better way.

