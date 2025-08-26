By Christof Plothe DO

For decades, we pictured the cell as a well-organized factory. The nucleus was the executive office, mitochondria were the power plants, and ribosomes were the assembly lines. It was neat, understandable, and, as it turns out, completely incomplete. Thank you to Dr Sabine Strebel for her amazing Substack on this topic:

A silent revolution has been brewing in cell biology, one that is fundamentally rewriting the rules of how life operates at a molecular level. It centers on the discovery of biomolecular condensates – mysterious, blob-like structures that float in our cells without any containing membrane. They are the ultimate regulatory committees, the backrooms where critical cellular decisions are made.

And we have almost no idea how they work.

This isn't a niche subject. It’s a paradigm shift so profound that the scientists who pioneered it are shoo-ins for a Nobel Prize. As physicist and author Philip Ball noted in a recent Scientific American article:

“We recognize now that [traditional] biochemistry and structural biology are not sufficient to describe the goings-on in the cell.”

Today, we’re diving into this fascinating world. We’ll explore what condensates are, their crucial role in health and disease, and why this new understanding demands extreme caution when we intervene with technologies like mRNA vaccines—a point powerfully raised by Dr. Strebel in her Substack.

What is a Biomolecular Condensate?

Imagine a tiny oil droplet forming in a vinaigrette. Inside your cells, something similar happens. Proteins and nucleic acids (like RNA) can spontaneously congregate, separating from the cellular soup to form distinct, liquid-like droplets. These are biomolecular condensates.

The term was officially coined in 2017 by leading researchers Anthony Hyman and Clifford Rosen. But these aren't just random clumps. They’re dynamic, organized hubs that control vital processes like gene expression, stress response, and DNA repair.

As one German journal succinctly put it: these condensates "work on vital processes such as gene regulation, protein production, and DNA repair. If they become diseased, toxic protein accumulations can form in nerve cells, typical of dementia diseases."

They form through a process called liquid-liquid phase separation — a fancy term for the cellular vinaigrette effect. Their structure is held together not by strong, rigid bonds, but by a multitude of weak, transient interactions. This makes them incredibly flexible and responsive to cellular signals.

The RNA Connection: More Than Just a Messenger

This is where it gets critical for the mRNA vaccine discussion. For a long time, RNA was seen primarily as a messenger (mRNA) — a passive courier of genetic information.

We now know that’s only part of the story. RNA is a master regulator of condensate formation.

Many condensates are nucleated and structured by specific types of RNA, particularly non-coding RNAs. These RNAs aren't carrying instructions for making proteins; they are architectural elements. They help decide where a condensate forms, what gets included in it, and how it functions.

This means RNA isn't just an instruction manual; it's an active foreman on the cellular construction site, directing the flow of work and materials. The type, length, and sequence of an RNA molecule determine its role in this delicate dance.

When Condensates Go Wrong: Cancer and Neurodegeneration

The flip side of this elegant system is that when condensates malfunction, disease follows.

Neurodegeneration: Proteins like FUS, TAU, and TDP-43 are commonly found in condensates. In diseases like ALS and Alzheimer's, these same proteins clump together into solid, toxic aggregates. A leading hypothesis is that these diseases begin when dynamic, liquid-like condensates somehow "freeze" into irreversible pathological solids.

Cancer: Cancer is a disease of dysregulated cellular processes—uncontrolled growth, suppressed repair mechanisms, and adaptability. Condensates are now being implicated in all of it. They can control the activity of oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. As Spannl et al. (2019) noted, "Changes in biomolecular condensates are not only associated with neurodegeneration but also, according to new findings, with cancer." Dysfunctional condensates can help drive the genomic instability and stress resilience that characterize aggressive cancers, including the so-called "turbo cancers."

A Critical Interruption: The modRNA Wild Card

This brings us to the central, and deeply concerning, point raised by Dr. Strebel.

The modRNA vaccines work by introducing a massive, sudden bolus of synthetic, modified mRNA into our cells. This mRNA is designed to be ultra-stable and to efficiently churn out the spike protein. But we must ask: what else does it do?

We are injecting a powerful regulatory molecule into a system whose rules we are still deciphering.

Dr. Strebel asks the crucial questions we don't have answers for:

How will the synthetic modRNA—and the countless RNA fragments of varying lengths that are known production contaminants—interfere with the natural RNA that governs condensates? Could misfolded or frameshifted spike proteins disrupt the delicate physical chemistry of condensate formation? Could this interference contribute to the formation of pathological aggregates, like those seen in neurodegeneration or the unusual amyloid-like clots ("calamari clots") observed post-vaccination? Could altering condensate function in immune cells or precancerous cells disrupt their normal regulatory checks, potentially contributing to immune dysregulation or cancer pathogenesis?

The terrifying truth is, we don't know. As Dr. Strebel starkly concludes: "Many exciting questions, to which currently probably no one can give an answer, because the role and function of biomolecular condensates is not yet remotely understood."

We are flying almost blind.

The traditional safety studies for vaccines—focused on immunogenicity and obvious toxicity—are completely unequipped to assess potential disruption to the fundamental, mesoscale organization of the cell via condensates. This is a new biological dimension with new risks.

A Call for Caution and Humility

The discovery of biomolecular condensates is a beautiful reminder of the breathtaking complexity of life. It should also instill a profound sense of humility.

We are not simply adding a new ingredient to a known recipe. We are adding a powerful new ingredient to a recipe we are still desperately trying to read.

It is a powerful argument for extreme caution, rigorous long-term safety research, and transparent discourse. All of which was completely ignored in 2021.

Before we inject billions of people with molecules that we now know are key players in the most fundamental and poorly understood regulatory systems of the cell, we must answer these questions. We must develop the tools to see these effects and have the courage to look.

Ignoring this emerging science because it is inconvenient is not just unscientific; it is a gamble with the foundational processes of human biology.

The World Council for Health stands for a better way.

Further Reading

