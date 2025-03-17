In a stunning turn of events, Slovakia has become the epicenter of a groundbreaking and deeply concerning discovery regarding the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

A government-appointed official has revealed that plasmid DNA—genetic material capable of integrating into human DNA—has been found in every single batch of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines analyzed in the country. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and raised urgent questions about the safety and transparency of these widely administered vaccines.

Let’s unpack this explosive development, the implications for global health, and the broader context of previous findings by researchers like Kevin McKernan, Prof. Bhakdi, Prof. König, and others.

The Slovakian Analysis: A Game-Changer

The Slovakian government tasked a plenipotentiary with analyzing the reference batches of Covid-19 vaccines used in the country. The results, presented in a press conference, are nothing short of alarming:

DNA Contamination Confirmed: Every single ampoule of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines analyzed contained significant amounts of plasmid DNA. In some cases, the DNA content even exceeded the mRNA content. Genetic Modification Risk: The DNA vectors found in the vaccines are capable of integrating into human nuclear DNA, effectively turning vaccinated individuals into genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Cancer and Cell Death Risks: The integration of this foreign DNA could lead to sustained transgene expression, potentially triggering cancer, cell death, or other unintended genetic consequences.

Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP, emphasized that this is not accidental contamination but a deliberate inclusion of genetic material. He likened the situation to ordering a small passenger car and receiving a battle tank instead—a stark metaphor for the mismatch between what was promised and what was delivered.

The Broader Context: Previous Findings

This discovery is not happening in a vacuum. Independent researchers and scientists have been sounding the alarm about plasmid DNA in mRNA vaccines for months:

Kevin McKernan : A leading expert in genomics, McKernan was among the first to identify plasmid DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines. His work revealed that the DNA fragments were not only present but also capable of replicating in bacterial cells, raising concerns about their potential to integrate into human DNA.

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof. Ulrike König, Prof Kemmerer, Dr Speicher had also confirmed unacceptable amounts of Plasmid DNA in mRNA Covid “vaccines”.

These findings have been corroborated by other researchers and have led to calls for immediate action to band the injections.

The World Council for Health has Long Called for a Moratorium

The World Council for Health (WCH) has already held two expert hearings on the issue of plasmid DNA in mRNA vaccines.

Both hearings concluded with a unanimous call for an immediate moratorium on the use of these vaccines until further safety analyses can be conducted. The WCH emphasized the need for transparency, independent testing, and accountability from pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies.

Global Pushback: Bans and Calls for Action

The Slovakian findings come amid a growing global movement to halt the use of mRNA vaccines due to safety concerns. This movement has gained traction at both local and national levels:

Australia : Julian Gillespie, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Russell Broadbent MP, Kara Thomas, have been leading efforts to ban mRNA vaccines in Australia. They have called for an immediate suspension of these vaccines, citing the risks of DNA contamination and the lack of long-term safety data. Their advocacy has resonated with many Australians, leading to increased scrutiny of the country’s vaccine policies.

United States: Several states have seen grassroots movements and legislative efforts to ban or restrict the use of mRNA vaccines. Lawmakers and health advocates in states like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have called for investigations into the safety and efficacy of these vaccines, with some proposing outright bans.

Local Councils: In various countries, local councils have taken matters into their own hands. For example, in Australia, the local government of Port Hedland voted to suspend Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines until they are tested for excessive levels of foreign DNA.

These actions reflect a growing distrust in regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies, as well as a demand for greater transparency and accountability.

Implications for Global Health

The Slovakian findings have far-reaching implications:

Informed Consent: Were vaccine recipients adequately informed that they were participating in what amounts to experimental gene therapy? The official in Slovakia questioned whether informed consent forms mentioned the possibility of genetic modification. Legal and Financial Repercussions: The presence of undisclosed DNA in vaccines could open the door to lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. Governments may also reconsider payments for vaccine orders, given the discrepancy between what was promised and what was delivered. Public Trust: This revelation further erodes public trust in health authorities and pharmaceutical companies. The Slovakian official accused state structures of downplaying and concealing objective facts, calling for an independent investigation.

A Call to Action

Dr. Kotlár has urged the Attorney General to act immediately and called on the scientific community to take these findings seriously. He also appealed to the media to fulfil their duty to inform the public about such critical issues.

This is not just a Slovakian problem—it’s a global one. The integrity of the human gene pool is at stake, and the implications for future generations are profound. As Dr. Kotlár starkly put it, “We are not corn.”

What’s Next?

The Slovakian government plans to release a full report by March 31, 2025, detailing the findings and their implications. In the meantime, other countries are being urged to conduct their own analyses and take appropriate action.

This scandal underscores the need for rigorous independent testing, transparency, and accountability in the development and distribution of medical products. The health and rights of individuals must always come before profit and expediency.

Final Thoughts

The discovery of plasmid DNA in mRNA vaccines is a wake-up call for the world. It highlights the importance of questioning authority, demanding transparency, and prioritizing independent science. As more countries investigate these findings, we may be on the brink of global acknowledgment of one of the biggest medical scandals in history.

Stay informed, stay vigilant, and remember: the truth will always find its way to the surface. The World Council for Health stands for a better way.

