Today marks the two-year anniversary of the seminal anthem for justice: Mistakes Were NOT Made written by Margaret Anna Alice. This remarkable poem has, to date, reached more than 103k views on YouTube with many more thousands of people still sharing the work daily in its various iterations on X and other social media platforms.

Two years on, the sentiment of the poem, read initially by Dr Tess Lawrie, and subsequently by Dr Mike Yeadon and Vera Sharav, is ever valid. We must hold the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity accountable. Those in power cannot escape the responsibility of their actions, no matter how much they may attempt to evade justice. The uncomfortable truth is this: there is no such thing as a "mistake" when it comes to systemic human rights violations, fraud, corruption, gaslighting, wounding and death. The truth will not be silenced. We must continue to speak truth to power, and we must remember that the power of the people is greater than the people in power.

Thank you, Margaret Anna Alice, for sharing your important words with the world. As we move towards the second quarter of 2025, the last words of the poem bear repeating:

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice (by Margaret Anna Alice; read by Dr. Tess Lawrie) YouTube - please share this important message widely.



About Mistakes Were NOT Made

Mistakes Were NOT Made was inspired by a conversation Margaret had with Dr Mike Yeadon after they had both independently noticed the increasing use of terms like 'bungled' and 'blunder' to describe the crimes against humanity perpetrated under the cloak of Covid.

Dr Tess Lawrie Wears Mistakes Were NOT Made T-shirt



About Margaret Anna Alice

Margaret Anna Alice is the author of the fairy tale The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion, which she published as a children’s book for adults and children alike. She writes about media narratives, politics, propaganda, mass control, psychology, history, philosophy, language, film, art, music, literature, culture, and health with a focus on Covid-19 on her Substack.

Margaret Anna aims to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.

Further links



Mistakes Were NOT Made Featuring Vera Sharav

Translations of Mistakes were NOT Made

