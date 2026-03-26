This month, a meningitis outbreak among students in Kent, England —linked to a nightclub in Canterbury— was the subject of serious concern. It tragically claimed the lives of two young people: a teenager and a 21-year-old.

The media coverage was alarming: for example “The deadly delays in tackling meningitis outbreak” (The Telegraph) and “experts warn of explosive outbreak… one of the fastest-growing outbreaks of the disease they have seen in the UK” (The Guardian).

Yet a few days later, the tone and content were calmer. The BBC announced “Meningitis outbreak passes peak, says health agency”. Similarly, The Guardian went with“Kent meningitis outbreak may have peaked as UKHSA reports slowdown in cases” — and the Daily Mail confirmed that “Meningitis cases fall as health officials reveal some people were wrongly told they had the disease”.

So what are the facts about meningitis, and what do the statistics actually show us? (N.B. Info presented here is up-to-date at the time of writing.)

Meningitis: key facts

Meningitis is not a single disease

It’s an umbrella term which covers inflammation of the brain/spinal cord (the meninges).

Most cases are not the dangerous kind

Viral meningitis is far more common and usually self-limiting. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious.

Overall risk is to the public is low

Total meningitis deaths (from all causes combined) are typically in the low hundreds per year. The meningococcal form —which is most associated with outbreaks among young people— accounts for only a small fraction of these. In England in 2023-4, there were 8 recorded deaths from meningococcal disease, compared with around 30 deaths in adjacent years. The case fatality rate may appear to fluctuate a lot, but that is a normal statistical volatility owing to the small numbers overall.

Many people carry the bacteria harmlessly

Around 1 in 10 people may carry meningococcal bacteria without symptoms.

Early symptoms are non-specific

These include common symptoms such as headache, fever and nausea. But severe cases can deteriorate very quickly.

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What happened in the Kent outbreak?

In a post (23 March) on the Where are the Numbers Substack, statistician Martin Neil uses AI number-crunching to explain the striking drop in cases.

Early “case numbers” can expand rapidly. This is because the testing process is not only capturing reality, but also uncertainty. The key takeaway from Neil’s analysis is that early “suspected” cases were frequently misclassified — and only after further testing were they downgraded. Here’s a summary of his main points:

The broad range of non-specific symptoms overlaps with other, more benign conditions (such as a general malaise, fever — or even the common hangover).

Initial screening often uses single-target rapid PCR, which is prone to yielding false positives.

A test might detect harmless “carriage” of the bacteria, rather than actual invasive disease. As mentioned earlier, around 10% of the population are carriers: according to Neil, this makes carriage “100,000× more common than invasive disease”.

Neil applies Bayes’ Theorem to demonstrate that “Only ~0.5% of positive PCRs represent true invasive meningococcal disease.” So while an increase in relative risk might look dramatic, absolute risk remains very low.

The downgrading of cases has also been noted by Tom Jefferson (clinical epidemiologist) and Carl Heneghan (Professor of Evidence-based Medicine), in their Trust the Evidence Substack. They even show “confirmed” cases as being quietly downgraded!

“Something odd happened on the 21st (March) as the number of confirmed cases dropped from 23 to 20 […] All very odd. So, can a confirmed case be unconfirmed?” — Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan

They consider the UKHSA’s text explaining the reasons behind such reclassification as being “disturbingly vague.”

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The medical conundrum — erring on the side of caution

There is of course a dilemma for doctors and medical authorities, in knowing when and how to take appropriate measures without overreacting. This was well summarised in one of the Comment threads below Martin Neil’s post.

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So when is there cause for concern?

The website https://www.meningitis.org gives clear advice about the set of symptoms which indicate possible meningitis. In these circumstances, seek medical help immediately:

Confusion and disorientation

Seizures

Rash that doesn’t fade when pressed with a glass

Severe neck stiffness

Fever

Severe headache

Sensitivity to light

Vomiting

Unusual drowsiness and being hard to wake

Meningitis.org also refers to limb pain and cold hands and feet as symptoms of sepsis, which is caused by the same bacteria as meningitis.

Conclusion: maintaining a perspective

Outbreaks are alarming, and fear is exacerbated by media reporting. But although meningitis spreads via close, prolonged contact (which is why when cases occur, they tend to cluster round young people living and socialising together), it is not highly contagious. It can be summarised as common carriage: rare disease, and year-on-year fatality numbers do remain low.

It is of course important to know which symptoms are not just a “mere headache” and require urgent medical attention. But it’s also important not to panic, to look beyond the headlines, and to always be aware of the statistical and classificatory confusion that can lead to a “case-demic”.

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Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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