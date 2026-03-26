World Council for Health

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Mark Brody
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“Something odd happened on the 21st (March) as the number of confirmed cases dropped from 23 to 20 […] All very odd. So, can a confirmed case be unconfirmed?” The disconfirmation of the confirmed cases has been confirmed. The dead give-away of the psy-op was here was, "Experts warn..." Surprising that the P.R. people didn't catch it. Very sloppy of them. By now, anyone at all discerning knows that anything that begins with "Experts warn.." will never pass the laugh test.

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