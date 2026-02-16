Many countries around the world demand that all children be vaccinated against measles. When they start school or kindergarten, their parents are asked for proof of vaccination. The state tells them the injection is beneficial and protective for their child.

What is not mentioned is that vaccination is a medical procedure that can be harmful. The damage can be caused by the active ingredient itself, or by the adjuvants (chemical agents contained in every vaccine to enhance the immune response). To date, there are hardly any comparative studies showing that vaccinated children are healthier than unvaccinated children. The studies that do exist actually show the opposite! (For more on this, see the Henry Ford Birth Cohort study).

In order to make the best decisions for their children —and to stand up to external pressure— parents need to be armed with the relevant knowledge. For this reason, groups of medical professionals have come together to offer clear-sighted and accessible information in several countries:

🇩🇪 Germany: the society Physicians and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy (MWGFD) has set up a working group to campaign against compulsory measles vaccination and the existing Measles Protection Act in Germany.

To learn more, visit https://masernschutzgesetz.mwgfd.org/. And to watch their video (translated into 33 languages), visit https://www.kla.tv/39764?autoplay=true#s=en

🇨🇦 Canada: Vaccine Choice Canada has put together a Measles Vaccine Information factsheet. It can be downloaded here:

To find out more, visit https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/ and https://uptoeveryone.com/products/new-parents-guide-to-understanding-vaccination.

🇺🇸 USA: Physicians for Informed Consent was established in California in 2015. Visit https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/mmr/ for information on measles, mumps, rubella, and the MMR vaccine — including downloadable PDFs.

Treating acute measles — what current research shows

An international team, including members of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), has recently published a systematic review of evidence-based treatment options. It appears in the journal Antiviral Research.

Although the study’s authors do advocate vaccination, they nonetheless affirm that targeted therapies play a vital role. They stress the need for further investigations.

A press release issued by IMA summarises the main points:

Vitamin A supplementation is consistently shown to reduce measles deaths, especially in populations with vitamin A deficiency.

Ribavirin and interferon-α have shown clinical benefit, particularly where patients are immunocompromised.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and antibiotics (which prevent secondary infections) can help prevent complications — as can the immune-boosting properties of vitamins C and D .

Antivirals and monoclonal antibodies show good potential, as demonstrated in preclinical studies.

“We believe that public health conversations should be rooted in data, not fear (…) Measles can be serious for vulnerable individuals—but it is not untreatable. Clinicians deserve access to comprehensive therapeutic data, and families deserve the full picture.” —Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and co-author of the study

The study, by Kaur et al. (2026), is at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.antiviral.2026.106361

World Council for Health supports informed choices for all families and individuals, and stands for a Better Way.

