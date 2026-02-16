World Council for Health

My own recommendation to my patients is NOT to get the MMR vaccine. Safety data are lacking, and efficacy is severely limited, with many outbreaks of measles occurring in the vaccinated population. Measles infections from recently vaccinated have been frequently documented in the literature. Many harms have been observed after MMR vaccine: Autism Gullain-Barre syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, arthritis, ITP, other autoimmune diseases. The vaccine also arrests the normal benefit of getting measles which has been reported to produce downstream health benefits at the cost of a minor and transient self-limited infection. Getting struck by lightning is probably more likely than getting a fatal case of measles, and most deaths incorrectly attributed to measles are not likely caused by the infection itself, but by improperly treated comorbid bacterial infections. MMR vaccine is strongly promoted because it badly needs a good PR campaign. It could use an even better one, as the product is defective.

Laura Hayes - “Why Is This Legal?” 1:23:43 min

https://rumble.com/v4lotxx-laura-hayes-why-is-this-legal.html

The Vaccine Holocaust: Laura Hayes - “Why Is This Legal?” "We cannot, and should not, defend that which is indefensible, and that includes the barbaric and reprehensible practice of vaccination. "

Laura Hayes https://catyoung.weebly.com/home/the-vaccine-holocaust-laura-hayes-why-is-this-legal

Presentation on Vaccines by Laura Hayes

https://www.ageofautism.com/2018/11/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes.html

Laura Hayes NO ON SB277 speech Sacramento at The Capitol on April 8, 2015 14:20 min

https://rumble.com/v47llcx-laura-hayes-no-on-sb277-speech-sacramento-at-the-capitol-on-april-8-2015.html

