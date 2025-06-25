Masks Increased Mortality
A new study based on data from 24 European countries reveals startling findings about COVID-19 measures.
The COVID-19 pandemic sparked one of the most polarizing debates in public health: Do masks work? While some hailed them as a lifesaving tool, others dismissed them as ineffective or even harmful. A recent study published in BMC Public Health dives into this controversy, analyzing data from 24 European countries to uncover the relationship between mask usage and excess mortality1. The findings are surprising, provocative, and demand a closer look.
Key Findings: What the Data Says
Masks didn’t stop the spread
The study found no significant correlation between mask usage and COVID-19 case rates. In other words, countries with higher mask compliance didn’t necessarily have fewer infections. This aligns with earlier randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that questioned the effectiveness of masks in reducing viral transmission.
Masks and excess mortality: a troubling link
Here’s where it gets interesting. The study revealed a positive correlation between mask usage and excess mortality. Countries with higher mask compliance tended to have higher excess death rates. This association held even after controlling for variables like vaccination rates, socioeconomic factors, and healthcare access.
Why Europe?
Europe was the perfect laboratory for this study. With 24 countries implementing diverse mask policies—from strict mandates in Italy and Spain to minimal usage in Sweden and Denmark—researchers could compare outcomes across a wide spectrum of approaches. The continent’s relatively uniform healthcare systems and demographic similarities also helped isolate the impact of masks.
Theories Behind the Mask-Mortality Link
The study doesn’t definitively explain why mask usage correlated with higher excess mortality, but it offers some hypotheses:
Re-inhalation of virions. Could masks trap viral particles, increasing the risk of severe infection? While plausible, there’s no direct evidence to support this yet.
Mask-related health risks. Prolonged mask use might harm vulnerable populations, though no studies have linked masks directly to fatal outcomes.
Masking as a proxy for other factors. High-mask-usage countries might have experienced more severe COVID-19 waves or implemented stricter lockdowns, which could indirectly contribute to excess deaths.
Limitations and Caveats
Before we jump to conclusions, it’s important to note the study’s limitations:
Observational design: this wasn’t a randomized trial, so it can’t prove causation. Unmeasured variables might have influenced the results.
Focus on population-level data: the study didn’t examine individual behaviors or subgroups, which could reveal more nuanced insights.
End date of 2021: the analysis stops at the end of 2021, before many mask mandates were lifted and new variants emerged.
What Does This Mean for Public Health?
This study challenges the assumption that masks are universally beneficial. It also highlights the need for more high-quality research, particularly RCTs, to assess the effectiveness and safety of masks.
The Bigger Picture: Lessons for the Future
The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that public health measures must be evidence-based and adaptable. While masks became a symbol of safety, this study reminds us that every intervention can have negative consequences.
Masks were used right from the start against all available evidence. In particular, the effectiveness of child masking has not been demonstrated, while documented harms of masking in children are diverse and non-negligible and should prompt careful reflection, as one study concluded last year2. Recommendations for masking children thus fail basic harm-benefit analyses.
We also need to look at potential side effects to evaluate the true effectiveness of an intervention. For example, masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and are found to be associate with a 4.5-times increased risk of heart attack, stroke, or death3456. As we prepare for future health crises, let’s prioritize rigorous science over political or emotional appeals.
A bit of logical thinking shows that Masks and Vax must have INCREASED spread and infections:
Dec 2021: https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/masks-and-vaccination-increase-the
Masks and "Vaccination" INCREASE the spread of Covid. Whaaaat?
It's obvious, but one needs to examine the public response to Covid / mask / vaccination propaganda, and common psychology.
My wife, duly masked, recently did some holiday shopping in a crowded stupormarket. Everyone there was also masked as per strictly enforced regulations.
Three days later, some chest pain, next day an obvious and strong case of Covid.
So, undeniably, masks in this case did absolutely nothing to prevent transmission nor infection.
Ok, but why would masks and/or vaccination INCREASE the spread of Covid?
Consider the case of a potential "shopper" who went to the store where my wife got infected.
She has a little sniffle, maybe just a bit of allergy or something.
Or, she has a slightly sore throat, but that's from screaming at the kids to "wear your masks!"
But since she believes she is "protected" by having received all recommended (now three) jabs, (Our Ministry of Health Propaganda here in France several times a day publishes a message on TV that ends with the comforting statement, "tous vaccinés, tous protégés"),
And she "knows" that anyone in range will surely be "protected" from her due to the two masks doing that protecting, and she greatly needs a few things from the store for the holiday season cooking... She has no hesitancy nor the least compunction from "going shopping". After all, we're all protected!
Aside from my wife, one might wonder how many other cases were initiated that day as a result of believing the mask / vaccination myth. TV news now for several days reports "skyrocketing" new cases.