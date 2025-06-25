World Council for Health

World Council for Health

A bit of logical thinking shows that Masks and Vax must have INCREASED spread and infections:

Dec 2021: https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/masks-and-vaccination-increase-the

Masks and "Vaccination" INCREASE the spread of Covid. Whaaaat?

It's obvious, but one needs to examine the public response to Covid / mask / vaccination propaganda, and common psychology.

My wife, duly masked, recently did some holiday shopping in a crowded stupormarket. Everyone there was also masked as per strictly enforced regulations.

Three days later, some chest pain, next day an obvious and strong case of Covid.

So, undeniably, masks in this case did absolutely nothing to prevent transmission nor infection.

Ok, but why would masks and/or vaccination INCREASE the spread of Covid?

Consider the case of a potential "shopper" who went to the store where my wife got infected.

She has a little sniffle, maybe just a bit of allergy or something.

Or, she has a slightly sore throat, but that's from screaming at the kids to "wear your masks!"

But since she believes she is "protected" by having received all recommended (now three) jabs, (Our Ministry of Health Propaganda here in France several times a day publishes a message on TV that ends with the comforting statement, "tous vaccinés, tous protégés"),

And she "knows" that anyone in range will surely be "protected" from her due to the two masks doing that protecting, and she greatly needs a few things from the store for the holiday season cooking... She has no hesitancy nor the least compunction from "going shopping". After all, we're all protected!

Aside from my wife, one might wonder how many other cases were initiated that day as a result of believing the mask / vaccination myth. TV news now for several days reports "skyrocketing" new cases.

