by Professor Maarten Fornerod

Foreword by Christof Plothe DO, WCH Health & Science Team Lead

If you think we have gathered enough information about the experiment to release a gene therapy (i.e., m-RNA COVID injections) on the global human population, to call for an urgent moratorium, please inform yourself and others about the next step: self-replicating "vaccines". It has the potential to change humanity as we know it forever. Thank you to Prof. Maarten Fornerod for this urgent information. For those who would like to support the WCH with a paid subscription, we have a brilliant video summary by Prof. Acevedo Whitehouse on this critical topic at the end of this article.

The Japanese government has announced that it will offer an eighth corona vaccination to the elderly population from October. The seventh injection was taken by approximately 40% of the target group.





New in the eighth injection round is that self-amplifying RNA "vaccines" will also be used, which were developed in Japan by Arcturus Therapeutics and Meiji Seika Pharma. The KP.3 variant of Sars-Cov-2 is currently circulating in Japan.

Self-Amplifying Vaccines: Dr Been Medical Lectures

Self-amplifying vaccines are genetic vaccines, derived from an RNA virus (1), that can perform an additional method of amplification. Regular mRNA vaccines have one replication method: multiple spike proteins can be produced from one mRNA. The self-amplifying mRNA vaccines contain an element (RNA to RNA polymerase) that copies the spike part of the mRNA. This extra multiplication step allows a small amount of mRNA to generate a very large amount of spike protein.



The danger of this innovation is that problems associated with mRNA vaccines are also multiplied. For example, the antigen dosage becomes even more difficult to control than was already the case with mRNA vaccines. There also will be little control over the place where the multiplication occurs, if the vaccine escapes from the injection site, which usually appears to be the case, to a greater or lesser extent (2). Finally, one has to wonder how long the spike protein will be produced. With the current mRNA vaccines, this is already much longer than initially thought, and with an extra multiplication step it would be anyone's guess (2).

It seems like playing with fire. Unexpected effects will be inevitable. A few questions that should be asked:

• What will be the effect of antibodies against the viral RNA polymerase: will these also be generated?

• What will be the effect of the negative-strand RNA that is produced as an intermediate step?

• Will there be interactions with other viruses, for example through recombination (3)?

• Will there be other RNAs in the cell that are also multiplied?

• How much DNA contamination is present in these new RNA products?

• Will the mRNAs themselves be infectious under certain conditions?

These kinds of questions are impossible to answer in a small and short-term trial. It is not without reason that the safety requirements for genetic products are much stricter than for other products, and it is undeniable that this product is a genetic product.

We now know how the pharmaceutical industry operates (4), and that their claims of safety and effectiveness (5,6) have frequently been shown to be untrustworthy.

There is resistance in Japan itself. Among others, amongst the National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines, a group of doctors, researchers, politicians and citizens who founded the website.

The Stop MRNA group plans to file a lawsuit against the Japanese government this month, specifically targeting the use of self-amplifying vaccines.

World Council for Health calls once again for an end to the use of mRNA vaccinations due to the large number of side effects, including serious, unexplained excess mortality, unexplained birth rate decline and low effectiveness. World Council for Health also advocates restraint with new mRNA vaccine types until safety has been thoroughly, independently and transparently demonstrated.

References

1. Review: Bloom K, van den Berg F, Arbuthnot P. Self-amplifying RNA vaccines for infectious diseases. Gene Ther. 2021 Apr;28(3-4):117-129. doi: 10.1038/s41434-020-00204-y. Epub 2020 Oct 22. PMID: 33093657; PMCID: PMC7580817.

2. Review: Pateev I, Seregina K, Ivanov R, Reshetnikov V. Biodistribution of RNA Vaccines and of Their Products: Evidence from Human and Animal Studies. Biomedicines. 2023 Dec 26;12(1):59. doi: 10.3390/biomedicines12010059. PMID: 38255166; PMCID: PMC10812935.

3. Hick TAH, Geertsema C, Nguyen W, Bishop CR, van Oosten L, Abbo SR, Dumenil T, van Kuppeveld FJM, Langereis MA, Rawle DJ, Tang B, Yan K, van Oers MM, Suhrbier A, Pijlman GP. Safety concern of recombination between self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and viruses is mitigated in vivo. Mol Ther. 2024 Jun 17:S1525-0016(24)00401-5. doi: 10.1016/j.ymthe.2024.06.019. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38894543.

4. Peter C. Gøtzsche. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma has Corrupted Healthcare, CRC Press.

5. Oda Y, Kumagai Y, Kanai M, Iwama Y, Okura I, Minamida T, Yagi Y, Kurosawa T, Greener B, Zhang Y, Walson JL. Immunogenicity and safety of a booster dose of a self-amplifying RNA COVID-19 vaccine (ARCT-154) versus BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine: a double-blind, multicentre, randomised, controlled, phase 3, non-inferiority trial. Lancet Infect Dis. 2024 Apr;24(4):351-360. doi: 10.1016/S1473-3099(23)00650-3. Epub 2023 Dec 20. PMID: 38141632.

