In the ongoing search for better ways to treat cancer, there is a frequent assumption that the answer lies in increasingly novel and expensive medications – often with unpleasant side effects. But what if there might be a viable alternative?

Enter ivermectin. The British Ivermectin Recommendation & Development (BIRD) Group has summarised recent research exploring the potential of this inexpensive, off-patent medicine as a treatment for cancer.

What the findings show

The evidence to date –largely from laboratory research– suggests that ivermectin can mount a powerful multi-pronged attack against cancerous cells:

preventing these cells from multiplying , by blocking their signals and stalling DNA replication;

causing them to self-destruct, by activating special proteins (caspases) which regulate cell death;

destroying the cells by boosting immune activity (in the form of natural killer cells and macrophages);

disrupting angiogenesis, so there are no new blood vessels to feed the tumour;

overcoming drug resistance, by lowering the activity of certain proteins.

What next?

Although the findings are promising, there are -as yet- insufficient clinical studies. Ivermectin has been safely used in humans as an anti-parasitic for more than thirty years; it is off-patent and affordable. Yet, paradoxically, is it these very attributes which may prove a disadvantage when it comes to securing the necessary research funding. If there is no profit to be made in a repurposed medicine, there tends to be little appetite for bankrolling costly and painstaking clinical trials.

Economic complications aside, the moral and medical case for conducting further research is undeniable.

To read the article, and to watch the accompanying videos, visit https://bird-group.org/ivermectin-cancer-research-2/

“Although more research and clinical studies are required, current evidence shows that ivermectin has great potential as a cancer therapy. Its safety, ability to attack cancer in various ways, and low cost make it worth exploring further.” -BIRD Group

