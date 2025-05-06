It's Been One Year Since We Put Tedros On Notice
On May 6, 2024, World Council for Health delivered a Notice of Liability to the WHO headquarters in Geneva. We are still waiting for a response.
Around midday on 6 May, 2024, lawyer Phillip Kruse delivered a Notice of Liability addressed to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, Dr Janet Diaz and Jeremy Farrar. Drafted by specialist lawyers and health scientists, it put these individuals on notice that they are both personally liable for the harms inflicted on the world’s people at the hands of the World Health Organization and its championing of dangerous, untested mRNA genetic injections.
This letter was delivered and signed for. They have all the information and they simply cannot state in their defence that they did not know.
You can read the full text of the Notice in Dr Tess Lawrie’s Substack that she posted at the time:
One Year On, The Fight Is Hotting Up
So, what’s happened since the WHO was served notice? Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has continued its campaign of worsening the health of people worldwide via the now categorically proven-to-be-dangerous Covid mRNA genetic injections.
Not only that, it is pressing on with its mission for unlawful supremacy over the world’s populations via amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Agreement.
Our most recent Better Way Today live event brought together established experts to discuss this serious situation.
Here’s James Roguski explaining why the USA is not off the hook even if it leaves the WHO, and the secretive nature of the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement negotiations:
The covert machinations of the WHO affect every one of us.
One year on, we must not let our guard down. At World Council for Health, together with the WCH Country Councils and Partners, we are fighting for everyone’s sovereignty and alienable rights to be recognized and respected. The tireless campaigning going on worldwide has had an impact and stymied the WHO’s plans so far. Now, we keep going. There is a better way - please help us to keep the pressure up!
Here’s Mark Trozzi from the WCH Steering Committee on why this is so important:
Take Action:
Here are just a few ways you can help quash the WHO’s power grab:
Download our Policy Brief, 'Rejecting Monopoly Power Over Global Public Health' and share it with your representatives (you'd be surprised how unaware politicans are that this is even happening).
Share this post widely!
Together we can create a Better Way!
My heart is so heavy about the harms and suffering caused by this Satanic entity. But coercing this poison into millions and millions babies and children ( who had no risk of mortality at the very outset )…. well, all I can day is that it is has been real challenge to my own mental health to have watched this crime unfold. People just did not want to believe me when I cautioned against this poison. It is my observation that those who families (and there are millions of them) who had already been gaslighted after having relatives who suffered disabling vaccine injuries from previous iterations of untested vaccines also pushed as “safe and effective” were the most vocal and resistant to the new mRNA generation. Children who suffered from the coercive insane pediatric vaccine schedule were indeed the canaries in the coal mine. This scheme of carnage for profit by the medical industry has been long in the making.
I can’t tell you how deeply grieved. God designed our bodies to heal. This whole debacle is nothing but the darkness of satan disguised with the light of false science.
Thank all of you for your integrity and commitment to truth.