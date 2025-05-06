Around midday on 6 May, 2024, lawyer Phillip Kruse delivered a Notice of Liability addressed to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, Dr Janet Diaz and Jeremy Farrar. Drafted by specialist lawyers and health scientists, it put these individuals on notice that they are both personally liable for the harms inflicted on the world’s people at the hands of the World Health Organization and its championing of dangerous, untested mRNA genetic injections.

This letter was delivered and signed for. They have all the information and they simply cannot state in their defence that they did not know.

You can read the full text of the Notice in Dr Tess Lawrie’s Substack that she posted at the time:

One Year On, The Fight Is Hotting Up

So, what’s happened since the WHO was served notice? Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has continued its campaign of worsening the health of people worldwide via the now categorically proven-to-be-dangerous Covid mRNA genetic injections.

Not only that, it is pressing on with its mission for unlawful supremacy over the world’s populations via amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Agreement.

Our most recent Better Way Today live event brought together established experts to discuss this serious situation.

Here’s James Roguski explaining why the USA is not off the hook even if it leaves the WHO, and the secretive nature of the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement negotiations:

The covert machinations of the WHO affect every one of us.

One year on, we must not let our guard down. At World Council for Health, together with the WCH Country Councils and Partners, we are fighting for everyone’s sovereignty and alienable rights to be recognized and respected. The tireless campaigning going on worldwide has had an impact and stymied the WHO’s plans so far. Now, we keep going. There is a better way - please help us to keep the pressure up!

Here’s Mark Trozzi from the WCH Steering Committee on why this is so important:

Take Action:

Here are just a few ways you can help quash the WHO’s power grab:

Download our Policy Brief, ‘Rejecting Monopoly Power Over Global Public Health’ and share it with your representatives (you’d be surprised how unaware politicans are that this is even happening). Share this post widely! Share Support us financially, either by direct donation here, purchasing items from the WCH Shop, or maybe gifting a subscription to the WCH Substack.

Give a gift subscription

Together we can create a Better Way!