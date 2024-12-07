The number of poisons our bodies now deal with is staggering. There are approximately 80,000 toxins in our environment, 200 of which have been found in babies’ umbilical cords. The body works flat out to eliminate these or at least mitigate their impacts. It does an amazing job, but now more than ever, it needs help. It needs us to recognise what it’s up against and do our best to support it.

So, how do you do it? Where do you start? Well, a really great place is the panel conversation on general detoxing that took place at this year’s Detox & Wellbeing Fair in Wiltshire, UK.

In this session, Christof Plothe D.O. , Dr Dean Patterson, Dr Marivic Villa and Dr Jenny Goodman gave the lowdown on a) what we’re actually dealing with, and b) what we can do about it.

Here are just a few nuggets from the panel:

10 types of toxins and how they affect the body

How birch trees can tell us a lot about EMF pollution

How toxins get into our bodies in the first place

The importance of what we put on our skin - if you can’t eat it, don’t use it

Healthy alternatives to shampoos, soaps and household cleaners

Understanding your relationship with the ecosystem around you

7 excellent detox methods to support your body

How to avoid ‘re-toxing’ the body and the importance of nourishing it

Detoxing from chemicals, heavy metals, and plastics

… and much, much more.

This conversation is available to watch now for all WCH paid subscribers, and will become freely available to all in a fortnight. In the meantime, have a look at the WCH Detox & Wellbeing Guide, as mentioned by Dr Marivic Villa in her presentation. This is an accessible distillation of the top detox protocols recommended by WCH Country Councils