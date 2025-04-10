Recently we’ve been focusing on radio frequencies and their impact on our health and environment. Here’s what we’ve been covering so far:

There’s one area we’ve yet to cover that’s important and concerning - and that’s the impact of these radio frequencies on our body’s most vital defenses: the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

Today, we’ll dive into a groundbreaking study that reveals how mobile radiation could be compromising your brain’s protective shield, allowing toxins to seep in. We’ll also explore what this means for your health, how to mitigate risks, and why this conversation is more urgent than ever.

The Blood-Brain Barrier: Your Brain’s Fort Knox

The blood-brain barrier is a highly selective membrane that protects your brain from harmful substances in the bloodstream. Think of it as a bouncer at an exclusive club, only letting in the VIPs (like nutrients) and keeping out the troublemakers (like toxins and pathogens).

But what happens when this bouncer gets distracted?

A recent study published in ElektrosmogReport by the environmental and consumer organization diagnose:funk (Germany) suggests that mobile radiation—even at low levels—can weaken the BBB, allowing harmful substances like albumin to infiltrate the brain.

The Study: What They Found

***TRIGGER WARNING***

The study paper includes an image of one of the rabbits in the study which you may find upsetting. Here is the link but please decide carefully whether you wish to view the image.

Researchers exposed 21 female New Zealand rabbits to mobile radiation at frequencies of 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz (common for 4G and 5G networks) for just 38 minutes. The radiation intensity was set at 0.032 watts—ten times lower than the typical output of a smartphone.

The results?

Albumin, a protein that should never cross the BBB, was found in the brain tissue of the rabbits.

The effect was statistically significant at 2,100 MHz.

This isn’t the first study to raise red flags. Research dating back to the 1990s has consistently shown that mobile radiation can compromise the BBB, potentially leading to neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s, stroke, and multiple sclerosis.

Please take time to watch this presentation of Prof Salford on the matter. Keeping in. mind that this was published in 1993.

Why This Matters

The implications are staggering. If mobile radiation can breach the BBB, it could:

Increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases: toxins entering the brain could accelerate conditions like Alzheimer’s. Disrupt brain function: even minor leaks could impair cognition, memory, and mood. Worsen existing conditions: for those already vulnerable to neurological issues, the stakes are even higher.

As Jörn Gutbier, chairman of diagnose:funk, puts it:

“It sounds frightening—and it is frightening. Mobile radiation apparently makes the blood-brain barrier permeable, rendering an important protective function in our brain useless.”

What Can You Do? Practical Tips to Reduce Exposure

While the science is still evolving, it’s better to err on the side of caution. Here are some actionable steps to minimize your exposure to mobile radiation:

Keep your distance:

Hold your phone away from your body. Use speakerphone or a wired headset for calls.

Avoid carrying your phone in your pocket or bra.

Turn off unnecessary features:

Disable Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile data when not in use.

Switch to airplane mode as often as possible especially during periods of inactivity.

Choose wired over wireless:

Use Ethernet cables for internet instead of WiFi.

Opt for wired headphones instead of AirPods or other wireless earbuds.

Create a low-radiation environment:

Turn off your WiFi and use cable-bound options for laptop, tablet at home.

Use your phone’s LAN adapter to connect to the internet via cable.

Educate yourself and others:

Share this information with friends and family.

Advocate for safer technologies, like LiFi (light-based communication).

A Call for Safer Technology

The findings of this study aren’t just a wake-up call for individuals—they’re a demand for systemic change. As Gutbier emphasizes, we need:

New standards : national roaming and interoperable devices that work across all networks (5G, WiFi, LiFi, LAN) to reduce radiation.

Public awareness : clear guidelines and education on how to use mobile devices safely.

Investment in alternatives: research and development of technologies that don’t rely on harmful radiation.

Final Thoughts

The convenience of modern technology comes at a cost, but it’s a cost we can manage with awareness and action. While the debate over mobile radiation continues, one thing is clear: our brains are worth protecting.

So, the next time you reach for your phone, remember: distance is your friend.

The World Council for Health stands for a better way.

Source:

Effects of 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz mobile phone radiation on the blood–brain, Volume 63, pages 915–932, (2025), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11517-024-03238-1