Is This the End of the World Council for Health?
This is serious - we're facing the real risk of shutting our doors.
For nearly four years, the World Council for Health (WCH) has worked tirelessly to bring you truthful, transparent, and people-centred health information—when you’ve needed it most. Millions have engaged with our content, and we know it’s made a difference.
We believe in health sovereignty, amplifying under-represented voices, and sharing uncensored, evidence-based knowledge with the world.
Are you one of the 1 million+ people who downloaded our free Spike Protein Detox Guide?
Have you joined our General Assemblies, Better Way Today meetings, or Expert Hearings?
Have you turned to our website for resources, community, or clarity?
If so—or even if you haven’t yet—we need your support NOW.
Here’s the truth:
We refuse (and will always reject) corporate or compromised funding and don’t have the resources for professional fundraising, we’re facing the very real risk of having to shut our doors.
Imagine if just everyone who downloaded a free guide gave £/$/1—we’d be financially secure and free to focus fully on the work that matters.
We’ve now secured a U.S. charity registration code, allowing tax-deductible donations from the USA.
We’re often asked when the next Better Way Conference is happening. We’d love to say “soon”—but without sponsorship or underwriting of around £100,000, we simply can’t commit.
We know these are difficult times. But your support can help ensure WCH continues to be here for you and for the world. Please consider setting up a regular monthly donation or upgrade your Substack subscription to paid.
Have donated £50. Keep up the good work. We love you Tess and we love the World Council for Health. God Bless you xxxxxc
hola, tess.
