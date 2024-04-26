By Christof Plothe, DO, Steering Committee Member of the World Council for Health

A ‘baffling’ rise in cancer cases

In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths from cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that about one in five people develop cancer in their lifetimes, and approximately one in nine men and one in 12 women die from the disease (WHO, 2024). The WHO has predicted a rise in cancer rates of 77% by 2050, which represents 35 million new cases. But the actual increase will exceed this by far. The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2024 that "cancer is striking more young people, and that doctors are alarmed and baffled," (WSJ, 2024) with the reasons for this said to be ‘unknown’.

In 2020, SARS-CoV-2 gained worldwide attention and has since been discussed as a potential carcinogen (Chambers, 2023). But it is actually since 2021 – the year of the so-called COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ rollout – that the rates of onset and progression of cancer changed dramatically worldwide. Due to receiving emergency approval, this gene therapy did not require any carcinogenicity studies at all. Since then, however, countries all over the world have reported a steady rise in new cancer cases.

Due to their sudden onset and rapid progression, these cases are often termed ‘turbo cancers’, with some appearing just days after the injection (Abdurrahman, 2024; Eens et al., 2023). Over 200 case reports have been written about this new phenomenon (React19, 2024). This year, for the first time, over two million new cancer diagnoses are expected to be made in the USA alone (ACS, 2024).

Carcinogenic COVID gene therapy

More and more studies are confirming that many elements of the COVID-19 gene therapy (‘vaccine’) are carcinogenic. But, because our current scientific model takes a reductionistic approach, it is unlikely that the result of the synergistic actions of all these components will ever be investigated. As three-quarters of the world’s population has received this intervention, the scientific evidence already available demands that an investigation be conducted to rule out or confirm its causal relationship to the sudden increase in rates of cancer worldwide.

Many of the potentially problematic elements are ingredients of the mRNA technology. As this is the same technology that is now being promoted as the future of cancer therapy, this poses an essential question for its use in this field.

A recent Japanese paper demonstrated statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates from cancer as a whole, as well as some specific types of cancer, namely leukemia, as well as ovarian, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers. They were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. In the opinion of the authors, marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination, rather than to COVID-19 infection itself, or to reduced cancer care due to the lockdown (Gibo, 2024). Moderna has even admitted that its mRNA COVID vaccine causes cancer, after billions of DNA fragments were found in vials of the injection (Exposé, 2024).

If this article resonates with you, consider sharing it with your network! Share

Cancer statistics suppressed

While medical practitioners and people all over the world report an unexpected increase in incidences of cancer, in most countries it has become a challenge to obtain any official data on cancer. In Germany, statistics are available after a five-year delay only. So, we have to rely on independent experts in the field, case studies of individuals, and the occasional provision of data after freedom of information requests, which are usually time-consuming and expensive.

Professor Mustafar, a former WHO panel advisor, drew attention to a worrying health issue that manifested concomitantly with the vaccine rollout, stating, "I have seen an alarming increase in cancer rates." (Mustafar, 2024)

Earlier this year, data analyst Edward Dowd shed light on the UK’s annual Personal Independence Payment (PIP) clearances (payments) by body system (Dowd, 2024). This highly respected data expert examined different metrics for 2020, 2021 and 2022, and found that, in 2022, hematological (blood-related) claims were up a staggering 522% above trend.

It was not just blood-related disorders that were soaring, however. Among the other red flags, Dowd discovered that deaths from colorectal cancer rose 17% among 15-to-44-year-olds during that time, which was four times the population-wide increase. Uterine cancer deaths rose 37% among 25-to-44-year-olds from 2019 to 2023 – or 15% overall.

Especially troubling is the presence and rise of colorectal cancer in young people. Harvard medical professor Kimmie Ng found that the "steepest rises" were "in the very youngest people, those in their 20s and 30s," which another cancer expert called "alarming" (Washington Post, 2024). This age group did not experience any risk of colorectal cancer a few years ago.

A recent US study demonstrated a rise in excess mortality from neoplasms as the underlying cause of death, which started in 2020 (1.7%) and accelerated substantially in 2021 (5.6%) and 2022 (7.9%) (Alegria, 2024). Furthermore, Prof. Konstantin Beck from the University of Lucerne reported that there has been a doubling of the cancer rate in Switzerland since 2021 (Beck, 2024).

Pathways to Cancer

Whilst doctors and the public are usually told that there is no evidence that the COVID gene therapies cause cancer, the truth is that the manufacturers were never required to investigate this. This is despite testing for carcinogenicity being a standard procedure that is required prior to the approval of a medication.

Professor of Oncology, Angus Dalgleish, has repeatedly warned of immune exhaustion via boosters and the use of the oncogenic promotor sequence SV 40 in the Pfizer mRNA injections (Dalgleish, 2024).

Despite the suppression of information about the contents and mechanisms of the COVID-19 gene therapies, independent researchers have identified a substantial list of ‘vaccine’ ingredients and mechanisms that could potentially result in the development of cancer.

Immune System Suppression: The vaccines might alter immune checkpoints crucial for preventing cancer cells from growing. This could weaken the body's ability to detect and destroy cancer cells (Jiang, 2021; Loaker, 2023; Zhang & El-Deiry, 2024). Carcinogenic Lipid Nanoparticles: The lipid nanoparticles themselves increase inflammation (Ndeupen, 2021) and contain substances that are likely carcinogenic and highly toxic (Rose, 2022). Protein Interactions: The vaccine's components might interact with proteins that suppress tumors, like p53 and BRCA (1 and 2), which are vital for repairing DNA and controlling cell growth (Singh, 2020), (Zhang, 2024). Cancerous Protein on the S-protein Subunit of the Vaccine: A cytokine (TNFα), in partnership with glycosylated CD147, conspires to create fertile soil for de novo and recurrent cancer (Chambers, 2023). SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis: COVID-19 vaccines may generate a specific environment that can lead to neoplastic transformation that predisposes some (stable) oncologic patients and survivors to cancer progression, recurrence, and metastasis (Angues, 2023). Interference with Immune Signals: The vaccines could disrupt signals (Type 1 Interferon) that help the immune system respond to infections and abnormal cell growth, potentially affecting how the body fights tumors (Seneff, 2022). ‘Vaccine’ Spike Binding to Estrogen Receptors: The increased mortality rates for these cancers might be caused by cell proliferation mediated by the binding of the spike protein to estrogen receptors (Gibo, 2024), (Solis, 2022). Inflammatory Response: The spike protein in the vaccine might trigger the release of specific growth factors (TGF BETA) that could accelerate the progression of cellular changes from normal to cancerous states (Lai, 2021). Concerns about Contamination: There are concerns about contamination of the ‘vaccines’ with DNA sequences that might integrate into the recipient's DNA, potentially leading to cancer. These sequences come from the manufacturing process and may pose significant risks. In the Pfizer vaccines, a tumor-promoting sequence named SV 40 was found in all vials examined (Aldén, 2022; Buckhaults, 2023; Carbone, 2003; FDA, 2024; Gazdar, 2002; Lindsay, 2023; Mc Kernan, 2024; Speicher, 2023). Antibody Composition: Repeated vaccinations might increase a type of antibody (IgG4) associated with a reduced immune response to cancer cells, potentially allowing tumors to evade the immune system more effectively (Wang, 2020). Unusual Peptide Production: The vaccine might cause the cellular machinery to misread genetic codes, leading to abnormal protein production, which could have unforeseen effects, including potential cancer risks (Mulroney, 2024). Modification of Genetic Makeup: The nucleic acid base Uridine was replaced in both mRNA injections by Pseudouridine, which is a known carcinogen (Rubio-Casillas et al., 2024).

Call to Label mRNA Technology a Class 1 Carcinogen

Carcinogens are agents that can cause cancer through a multistep process involving the alteration of cellular and genetic mechanisms, leading to the transformation of normal cells into cancer cells. A Class 1 Carcinogen is the highest classification, used when the agent is carcinogenic to humans. As we have seen above, there is ample evidence of multiple potential pathways by which the COVID-19 intervention may cause carcinogenicity in humans.

Conclusion

Before rolling out a medical intervention, especially globally, its efficacy and safety must be assured. We have known for a long time that neither of these criteria were fulfilled in the case of the COVID gene therapy (COVID-19 vaccine) programme. In fact, the injection makes it more likely that the recipient will catch COVID-19, does not prevent severe disease progression or death (Fürst et al., 2024), and, depending on the study, has caused between a few and 17 million deaths so far.

Cancer usually takes many months to years to develop. The fact that already, since the start of the ‘vaccination’ programme, cancers have been associated with the injections, is more than concerning. Clinicians all over the world have been reporting new occurrences and reoccurrences of cancers related to the injections in all age groups.

So far, the pathophysiology requires that the COVID ‘vaccine’ be classified as a Class 1 Carcinogen. Continuing to give booster shots increases the risks associated with the injection even further, considering the mechanisms listed above. Extensive pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic, and genotoxicity evaluations, as well as population-based observational studies to assess the potential carcinogenic risk posed by the genetic vaccines and to understand all its pathogenic mechanisms, must be initiated. Until then, an immediate moratorium on the use of these ‘vaccines’ and an honest scientific debate on the entire COVID ‘vaccine’ programme, must be initiated.

Share

Personal note

Of course, we appreciate that ‘correlation is not causation’. However, in our small practice alone, cancer has become so commonplace that it is now the ‘daily bread’ of the treatments we offer. For the first time in 30 years of clinical practice, we are seeing cases of cancer in the eyes, leukemia in newborns, multiple cancers in one breast, and entire families with cancer. Our medical boards and health agencies are, on average, three-quarters sponsored by the pharmaceutical industry. We cannot rely on them to investigate the actual causes of the explosion of cancer worldwide. We therefore ask you to please support independent researchers and the World Council for Health in our pursuit of the truth.

Sources

Abdurrahman, 2024; https://journals.lww.com/jbjscc/abstract/2024/06000/primary_cutaneous_adenoid_cystic_carcinoma_in_a.7.aspx

ACS, 2024; https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.3322/caac.21820

Aldén M, Olofsson Falla F, Yang D, Barghouth M, Luan C, Rasmussen M, De Marinis Y. Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line. Curr Issues Mol Biol. 2022 Feb 25;44(3):1115-1126. doi: 10.3390/cimb44030073. PMID: 35723296; PMCID: PMC8946961.Alegria, 2024; https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378869803_US_-Death_Trends_for_Neoplasms_ICD_codes_C00-D48_Ages_15-44

Angues, 2023; https://www.cureus.com/articles/209584-sars-cov-2-vaccination-and-the-multi-hit-hypothesis-of-oncogenesis

Beck, 2024; https://www.nius.de/news/keiner-weiss-warum-zahl-der-krebs-erkrankungen-in-der-schweiz-hat-sich-verdoppelt/095f5649-5631-4a4c-8fac-5010b7fed150

Buckhaults, 2023; SC Senate Hearing - USC Professor Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, 2023; https://rumble.com/embed/v3g2vny/?pub=rgzyb.

Carbone M, Pass HI, Miele L, Bocchetta M. New developments about the association of SV40 with human mesothelioma. Oncogene. 2003 Aug 11;22(33):5173-80. doi: 10.1038/sj.onc.1206552. PMID: 12910254.

Chambers P, The CD147 Epitope on SARS CoV2 and the Spike in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Organ Fibrosis, Qeios, CC-BY 4.0; https://doi.org/10.32388/S86J75, Article, November 3, 2023

Dalgleish, 2024; https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/is-it-possible-that-covid-19-boosters-trigger-a-cancer-relapse-insights-from-dr.-dalgleish-fc64f508

Dowd, 2024: https://rumble.com/v30ui2y--ed-dowd-drops-bombshell-data-hematological-blood-related-claims-up-522-abo.html

Eens S, Van Hecke M, Favere K, Tousseyn T, Guns PJ, Roskams T, Heidbuchel H. B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma following intravenous BNT162b2 mRNA booster in a BALB/c mouse: A case report. Front Oncol. 2023 May 1;13:1158124. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2023.1158124. PMID: 37197431; PMCID: PMC10183601.

Exposé, 2024; https://ée-news.com/2023/12/02/moderna-confirms-covid-vaccines-cause-cancer/

FDA, 2024; Research, C. for B.E. and Considerations for Plasmid DNA Vaccines for Infectious Disease Indications Available online: https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance- documents/considerations-plasmid-dna-vaccines-infectious-disease-indications (accessed on 14 March 2024).

Fürst, Tomáš, Angelika Bazalová, Tadeáš Fryčák, and Jaroslav Janošek (2024). Does the healthy vaccinee bias rule them all? Association of COVID-19 vaccination status and all cause mortality from an analysis of data from 2.2 million individual health records. International Journal of Infectious Diseases (2024).

Gazdar AF, Butel JS, Carbone M. SV40 and human tumours: myth, association or causality? Nat Rev Cancer. 2002 Dec;2(12):957-64. doi: 10.1038/nrc947. PMID: 12459734.

Gibo, M., Kojima, S., Fujisawa, A., Kikuchi, T., & Fukushima, M. (2024). Increased Age-adjusted Cancer Mortality after the 3rd mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan. Cureus 16(14), p. e57860).

Jiang H, Mei YF. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro. Viruses. 2021 Oct 13;13(10):2056. doi: 10.3390/v13102056. Retraction in: Viruses. 2022 May 10;14(5): PMID: 34696485; PMCID: PMC8538446.

Lai, Y.-J.; Chao, C.-H.; Liao, C.-C.; Lee, T.-A.; Hsu, J.-M.; Chou, W.-C.; Wang, J.; Huang, H.-C.; Chang, S.-J.; Lin, Y.-L.; et al. Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition Induced by SARS-CoV-2 Required Transcriptional Upregulation of Snail. Am J Cancer Res 2021, 11, 2278–2290.

Lindsay, 2023; SC Senate Hearing - Dr. Janci Lindsay, 2023; https://rumble.com/embed/v3glx79/?pub=4.

Loacker, L.; Kimpel, J.; Bánki, Z.; Schmidt, C.Q.; Griesmacher, A.; Anliker, M. Increased PD-L1 Surface Expression on Peripheral Blood Granulocytes and Monocytes after Vaccination with SARS-CoV2 MRNA or Vector Vaccine. Clin Chem Lab Med 2023, 61, e17–e19, doi:10.1515/cclm-2022-0787.

McKernan, K.; Helbert, Y.; Kane, L.T.; McLaughlin, S. Sequencing of Bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA Vaccines Reveals Nanogram to Microgram Quantities of Expression Vector DsDNA per Dose. 2024, doi:10.31219/osf.io/b9t7m.

Mulroney, T.E.; Pöyry, T.; Yam-Puc, J.C.; Rust, M.; Harvey, R.F.; Kalmar, L.; Horner, E.; Booth, L.; Ferreira, A.P.; Stoneley, M.; et al. N1-Methylpseudouridylation of MRNA Causes +1 Ribosomal Frameshifting. Nature 2024, 625, 189–194, doi:10.1038/s41586-023-06800-3.

Mustafar, 2024; youtube.com/watch?v=4M0Js0Hp8Sw

Ndeupen, S., Qin, Z., Jacobsen, S., Bouteau, A., Estanbouli, H., & Igyártó, B. Z. (2021). The mRNA-LNP platform's lipid nanoparticle component used in preclinical vaccine studies is highly inflammatory. Science, 24(12), 103479. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2021.103479.

React19, 2024; https://react19.org/science

Rose, 2022; jessicar.substack.com/p/what-is-sm-102

Rubio-Casillas A, Cowley D, Raszek M, Uversky VN, Redwan EM. Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer? Int J Biol Macromol. 2024 Apr 5;267(Pt 1):131427. doi: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2024.131427. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38583833.

Seneff S, Nigh G, Kyriakopoulos AM, McCullough PA. Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs. Food Chem Toxicol. 2022 Jun;164:113008. doi: 10.1016/j.fct.2022.113008. Epub 2022 Apr 15. PMID: 35436552; PMCID: PMC9012513.

Singh N, Bharara Singh A. S2 subunit of SARS-nCoV-2 interacts with tumor suppressor protein p53 and BRCA: an in silico study. Transl Oncol. 2020 Oct;13(10):100814. doi: 10.1016/j.tranon.2020.100814. Epub 2020 Jun 30. PMID: 32619819; PMCID: PMC7324311.

Solis O, Beccari AR, Iaconis D, Talarico C, Ruiz-Bedoya CA, Nwachukwu JC, Cimini A, Castelli V, Bertini R, Montopoli M, Cocetta V, Borocci S, Prandi IG, Flavahan K, Bahr M, Napiorkowski A, Chillemi G, Ooka M, Yang X, Zhang S, Xia M, Zheng W, Bonaventura J, Pomper MG, Hooper JE, Morales M, Rosenberg AZ, Nettles KW, Jain SK, Allegretti M, Michaelides M. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors. Sci Adv. 2022 Dec 2;8(48):eadd4150. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.add4150. Epub 2022 Nov 30. PMID: 36449624; PMCID: PMC9710872.

Speicher, D.J.; Rose, J.; Gutschi, L.M.; PhD, D.M.W.; McKernan, K. DNA Fragments Detected in Monovalent and Bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna ModRNA COVID-19 Vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory Dose Response Relationship with Serious Adverse Events. 2023, doi:10.31219/osf.io/mjc97.

Wang H, Xu Q, Zhao C, Zhu Z, Zhu X, Zhou J, Zhang S, Yang T, Zhang B, Li J, Yan M, Liu R, Ma C, Quan Y, Zhang Y, Zhang W, Geng Y, Chen C, Chen S, Liu D, Chen Y, Tian D, Su M, Chen X, Gu J. An immune evasion mechanism with IgG4 playing an essential role in cancer and implication for immunotherapy. J Immunother Cancer. 2020 Aug;8(2):e000661. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2020-000661. PMID: 32819973; PMCID: PMC7443307.

Washington Post, 2024; https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/mar/26/princess-catherine-is-one-of-many-more-young-adult/

WHO, 2024; https://www.who.int/news/item/01-02-2024-global-cancer-burden-growing--amidst-mounting-need-for-services

WSJ, 2024; https://www.wsj.com/health/healthcare/cancer-young-people-doctors-baffled-49c766ed

Zhang S, El-Deiry W; SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.04.12.589252

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH