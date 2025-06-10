Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, founders of BioNTech

The global response to COVID-19 has been one of the most controversial medical interventions in modern history. Despite widespread mandates and unprecedented government support for mRNA-based vaccines, a growing number of jurisdictions—including U.S. states, Australian counties, and nations like Slovakia—are now distancing themselves from the technology. Meanwhile, independent researchers like Dr. Denis Rancourt estimate that COVID-19 injections may have contributed to over 17 million excess deaths worldwide, a staggering figure that demands scrutiny.

Share

The Unanswered Questions

From the outset, the mRNA vaccines were marketed as a silver bullet: a way to stop infection, transmission, and death. Yet, none of these claims held up:

They never stopped infection or transmission (as admitted by CDC officials and Pfizer’s own trial data).

They never demonstrated a reduction in all-cause mortality —even in the original endpoint studies.

Post-marketing data revealed alarming safety signals, including myocarditis, severe immune suppression, and turbo-cancers.

Despite this, governments and media doubled down, dismissing injuries as "rare" while suppressing debate. Now, with sovereign nations and medical institutions rejecting mRNA mandates, the question becomes: Why is there no moratorium?

Honoring the Architects Instead of Investigating

While independent scientists call for a pause to reevaluate safety, the German National Foundation has instead chosen to award BionTech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin the 2025 German National Prize, praising their "entrepreneurial success" and "contribution to fighting the pandemic."

The irony is glaring. At a time when:

Sweden, Denmark, and Norway halted Moderna for young people due to myocarditis risks.

Florida issued guidance against mRNA vaccines for young males.

Slovakia’s government has highlighted DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines .

Australian counties and U.S. states are passing bans on mandates.

...the very architects of this technology are being celebrated, not questioned.

A Call for Transparency

The refusal to hold a moratorium—despite mounting evidence of harm—suggests that this is no longer about science, but about legacy protection and financial interests.

Why are vaccine-injured patients still ignored?

Why have autopsies on sudden deaths not been systematically conducted?

Why are the original clinical trial datasets still not fully released?

Until these questions are answered, awarding prizes to mRNA pioneers isn’t just premature—it’s a betrayal of public trust.

Further Reading

What Comes Next?

History will judge whether this technology was a medical breakthrough or a catastrophic miscalculation. But one thing is clear: the victims deserve answers before the creators receive awards.

If we truly care about science, we must demand an independent, bias-free review—before more lives are lost.

Stay informed. Stay skeptical. Demand accountability. The World Council for Health stands for a better way.

Share