World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Wyma's avatar
Chris Wyma
5h

It's too bad insane people with power refuse to contemplate and accept the possibility they "are the problem."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 World Council for Health
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture