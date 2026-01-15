Guernsey, a small island in the English Channel with a population of 66,000 people suffered hugely during the Covid era with lockdown policies and mass vaccination campaigns.



In March 2020 the island closed its borders tightly, enforcing mandatory quarantine. Throughout 2020 and into early 2021, Guernsey recorded extremely low Covid-19 case numbers, at times, among the lowest per capita in Europe. There were long periods with zero community transmission and hospitalisations. Deaths attributed to Covid remained minimal and the healthcare system was under little pressure.

In 2021, Guernsey’s Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), was established as a statutory emergency decision-making body. It was responsible for leading the Covid response, including border controls, enforced lockdown measures, testing and contact tracing regimes, self-isolation rules and masking policies.

During this time, the Channel Islands Integrative Health Alliance (CIIHA) wrote weekly emails to deputies and to the local press, raising concerns and advocating for vitamin D supplementation and early treatment options including ivermectin. These emails were consistently ignored. Islanders were repeatedly told that the only accurate and acceptable source of information was the local government website. When it was pointed out that this website was not up to date on known vaccine side effects, including those acknowledged by Pfizer itself, those concerns were dismissed.

Vaccine Uptake Reaches 93 Percent of the Island Population

At the time, Guernsey was widely portrayed as a public health success story. The Public Health Director Dr Nicola Brink was publicly praised for leadership, latterly with an award of an MBE as the vaccine rollout uptake soared to 93% of the island population – and Guernsey became one of the most highly vaccinated populations in the world. Unvaccinated islanders were separated from their families across borders for extended periods; they were unable to attend funerals, births, or care for relatives abroad.

Following reopening and the vaccine roll-out, Guernsey experienced a sharp and sustained rise in Covid-19 cases throughout late 2021 and into 2022. At various points, the island recorded some of the highest case numbers per capita.

Was it Safe, Was it Effective?

Since the roll-out, a growing number of individuals reported serious and persistent health problems consistent with vaccine injury. Many affected islanders had difficulty accessing diagnosis, recognition and treatment. People began to report being unable to work due to ongoing health conditions, diagnosis of cancers and chronic illnesses became more common.



Various reports of illness and death began to creep into the mainstream media. During this time, hundreds of suspected adverse drug reactions were reported from Guernsey to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Yellow Card Scheme. In September last year, CIIHA wrote to the President of the Committee for Health and Social Care advising:



‘The MHRA has received 429 spontaneous suspected Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) reports for COVID-19 vaccinations from Guernsey between Jan 2020 and Nov 2024 of which 269 are classified as serious.’

The response included trotting out of the, by now, familiar tired quote: ‘Serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are rare.’

A mortality report commissioned by the States of Guernsey in 2024 revealed that in 2022 Guernsey had the highest level of excess deaths in the last 15 years.

Former MP Andrew Bridgen said in a 2024 webinar titled: Covid Vaccines - The Devastating Health Crisis in the Channel Islands & Around the World:



‘The Channel Islands have no access to vaccine damage compensation…’

It’s clear, the population of Guernsey urgently needs to be heard and healed.

Healing Beyond Covid - 8th February St Pierre Park, Guernsey

World Council for Health is supporting Healing Beyond Covid on 8th February, featuring Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Tess Lawrie, Del Bigtree, Prof Angus Dalgleish, Dr Chris Flowers and others including GB news presenter Neil Oliver. This is a one-day conference to discuss impacts and support for people who have been affected by the Covid injections with free tickets made available for the vaccine-injured community.



The conference is being held in Guernsey recognising that the island has one of the highest vaccination rates worldwide and it is therefore a very appropriate place to start supporting and recognising vaccine injuries and injured people.

