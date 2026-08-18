I recently spent a few days in sweat lodges with shamans from Mexico, immersed in ancient rituals where every living being —plants, animals, and natural forces— is regarded as a spirit to be cooperated with, not conquered. Their worldview stands in stark contrast to modern society’s relentless exploitation of nature. Indigenous cultures, often dismissed as relics of the past, hold vital keys to humanity’s survival. Yet for centuries, these peoples have been persecuted, their children stolen, and their traditions suppressed. It’s time we listen before it’s too late.

The Erasure of Indigenous Cultures in the Americas

When European colonizers arrived in North and South America, the ethnic and cultural destruction of Native peoples began. Entire tribes were wiped out by disease, warfare, and forced assimilation. In Canada and the U.S., government-sanctioned residential schools ripped Indigenous children from their families, forbidding them to speak their languages or practice their customs. The same happened in South America, where the Mapuche and countless other nations faced brutal oppression.

Today, despite systemic marginalization, Indigenous resistance persists. The Amazon’s tribes fight against deforestation, while North American Natives lead movements like Standing Rock to protect water and land. Yet governments and corporations still silence them, prioritizing profit over the sacred balance of nature.

Share

Europe’s Forgotten Indigenous Peoples

Most assume Europe has no Indigenous populations, but this is a myth. The Celts, Basques, and Sami (among others) were early inhabitants before waves of conquest and forced assimilation. The Sami —the last internationally recognized Indigenous people of Europe— inhabit Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Russia. They had endured assimilationist pressure for hundreds of years, but this intensified and became increasingly systematic in the 19th and 20th centuries. Land was stolen, their language banned, and their children sent to state-run schools to erase their identity.

The Sami worldview is one of deep reciprocity with nature. They do not see themselves as rulers of the earth but as part of it: a stark contrast to the industrial mindset that pollutes water, air, and soil in the name of “progress.”

Share World Council for Health

Why We Must Listen to Indigenous Wisdom Now

Renowned biologist Elisabet Sahtouris redefined evolution, arguing that Darwin’s “survival of the fittest” was misinterpreted as a justification for ruthless competition. In truth, she says, the most evolved species are those that cooperate best — with each other and with nature. Many indigenous cultures have recognized this for millennia.

Their prophecies and warnings presaged today’s crises:

The Hopi spoke of a time when “oceans would boil” (think of chemical pollution).

The Kogi of Colombia warned of environmental collapse if humans kept exploiting nature.

Maya predictions included cycles of warfare, famine and political upheaval.

We are living through this now. Ecological disasters, toxic food, EMF radiation, and societal fragmentation threaten our children’s future. Indigenous values —respect for elders, decisions made for several generations ahead, and seeing nature as kin— offer a roadmap back to balance.

“In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations.” —Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Confederacy) principle

The Choice Before Us

The old systems (political, religious, economic) are either crumbling or undergoing radical transformation. But Indigenous wisdom remains, rooted in something universal: love for our children. Yet our children’s health is now under siege: from toxins, exploitative medicine, and a disconnection from family and nature.

Ask yourself:

How much time do you spend in nature?

How often do you truly listen to the wisdom of elders?

Are your daily choices nurturing life or destroying it?

How much time do you spend with your children?

The path forward isn’t just about sustainability, but about sacred responsibility. World Council for Health champions this shift: clean water, regenerative farming, toxin-free living. But real change starts in our homes, workplaces, and communities. The time to act is now.

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

Please email info@worldcouncilforhealth.org if you would like to get in touch.