The report released by law firm PJ O’Brien & Associates as part of the GMO case in Australia, reveals significant synthetic DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Australia. These findings, endorsed by a coalition of internationally recognized scientists and professors of medicine, point to contamination levels far exceeding the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) safety limits by up to 145-fold.

Australian Federal Member of Parliament, the Hon. Russell Broadbent, has brought these concerns to the attention of the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, urging an immediate suspension of these products. The synthetic DNA contamination presents serious risks, including potential genomic integration, cancer risk, and immune system disruption. With over 63 million doses already administered to Australians, the World Council for Health emphasises the need for precaution and immediate scientific investigations.

For further information, readers can access Mr. Broadbent’s letters to the Prime Minister, including the detailed ‘Science Summary’ from his 25 September 2024 letter, here.

The World Council for Health, with many of its members co-signing Mr. Broadbent’s letter, reiterates the urgent need for a halt in the distribution of these vaccines. We call for comprehensive independent research to understand the impact of this contamination on populations worldwide.

The extensive peer-reviewed scientific literature attests to the dangers of synthetic DNA, particularly at the levels detected. The science summary, which accompanies this call for action, emphasizes the potential for long-term adverse health outcomes, including genomic instability and the risks associated with foreign DNA integration into human cells.

We urge global leaders to heed these warnings, protect public health, and ensure transparent, independent investigations into the safety of these vaccines.

The World Council for Health is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting safe and effective healthcare practices worldwide. With members across multiple disciplines, the WCH advocates for transparency, informed consent, and the highest ethical standards in medical practice and policy and thus supports this important action in Australia.

