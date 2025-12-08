Iceland may soon become one of the first Western nations to allow an independent scientific review of its complete national health registry data from the COVID‑19 period. A formal request has been submitted to the Icelandic Information Appeals Board (case ÚNU25080006) - seeking access to anonymised registry data from 2019–2024 - including all‑cause mortality, cause‑of‑death records, vaccination details, PCR Ct‑values, hospital admissions, neonatal outcomes, and more.

If released, this dataset would provide one of the clearest and most complete real‑world pictures available anywhere in the Western world.

Why Iceland’s Data Matters

Iceland has several unique advantages:

• a fully digitised national health system

• complete population registries with lifelong linkage

• unified PCR, vaccination, hospital, and mortality records

• a small, stable population ideal for signal detection.



Professor John P. A. Ioannidis, one of the world’s most respected medical scientists, has noted that Iceland’s registry data is “among the best available in Western countries in terms of completeness and reliability.”

This means the Icelandic dataset could serve as a model for other nations — and could help clarify the true health impacts of the COVID‑19 period, including vaccination campaigns, infection pressure, clinical practices, and unexplained increases in mortality.

Independent Physicians Facing Institutional Resistance

In parallel with this effort, Iceland has seen a troubling trend: independent medical voices have faced increasing pressure when raising concerns about transparency or vaccine safety.

Dr. Karl - the physician behind this initiative who was also originally part of British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD Group) - recently had his medical license revoked by the Directorate of Health. The official explanation was that he had “spoken with patients by phone,” a common and internationally accepted clinical practice, especially during the pandemic.

In reality, this action followed several years of rigorous public criticism of Iceland’s COVID‑19 policies, questioning their lack of transparency and the abject failure to investigate excess deaths. The case is currently under administrative appeal to the Minister of Health, who is himself the former Director of Health and a central architect of the vaccination programme. This context underscores the importance of independent access to the national dataset.

International Scientific Interest

Following a recent meeting with the legislative counsel for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, the Icelandic data request has now been shared with a circle of respected international scientists. Several have expressed interest in contributing to an independent evaluation of the dataset, should it be released.

A transparent, model‑free analysis of Iceland’s data could help inform:

• international public health reviews

• accountability processes

• evidence‑based pandemic planning

• and the restoration of public trust.

A Call For Researchers

If the Icelandic Information Appeals Board approves the release, the dataset could become one of the most valuable sources of real‑world evidence available.

Researchers, data scientists, physicians, or public‑health experts who wish to support this effort may contact the Icelandic Information Appeals Board by email:

📧 unu@unu.is

(Refer to Case ÚNU25080006)

World Council for Health Country Councils support the initiative and hope it will inspire other doctors, partners and organisations to do likewise for the valuable data it will provide medical researchers worldwide. World Council for Health will continue to follow this case closely.

