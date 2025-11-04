One week ago, Jamaica was struck by Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm. The winds reached 185mph (298km/h).

The infrastructure could not withstand such an onslaught:

whole areas submerged (including the town of St Elizabeth in Jamaica’s agricultural heartland)

roofs ripped away and homes destroyed by floodwaters

lack of electricity, clean water, sanitation and food supplies

transport severely disrupted by landslides, fallen bridges, collapsed trees and unusable vehicles

economic catastrophe

escalating public health risks

The video above, by independent journalist Jonathan Petramala, shows us first-hand accounts. It portrays not only the scale of the damage, but also the resilience of the Jamaican people as they set to rebuild what was lost.

How to support relief efforts

If you’ve been looking for a tangible way to help, there are now official channels through which donations and practical support can be directed. World Council for Health St Lucia has sent the following link:

“Support Jamaica – Official Disaster Relief & Recovery Portal”: https://supportjamaica.gov.jm

The video also ends with further support options (starting at 11:19).