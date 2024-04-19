We are delighted to be able to offer a fully edited recording from our March 22 press conference in Geneva.

International scientists scheduled to speak at a UN HRC side meeting on 21st March on the topic of Health and Human Rights were cancelled at short notice. This conference was held on 22 March in lieu of the UN HRC event.

Presenters include Dr Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe, DO, Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Peter McCullough, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, Dr Izumi Kamijo, Prof Christian Perronne, and Dr Gilbertha St Rose.

Share

We do ask that you please consider contributing a minimum of £5 or $5 value for value to the World Council for Health. You can do so right here.

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH