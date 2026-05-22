World Council for Health

World Council for Health

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Alan Sterry
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It's important to remember that Johnson locked the UK down on March 23rd 2020. He forgot to tell us that his government had removed covid 19 from its list of HCID's a few days earlier on March 19th 2020. HCID : High Consequence Infectious Diseases.

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