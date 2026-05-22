In March 2026, we published a post with the title:

That post was part of our ‘Was it safe/ Was it effective?’ campaign. It advocated Socratic Dialogue as a way to broach a very specific, loaded and emotionally triggering topic, while minimising the risk of hostility or shutdown.

But there is another, intertwined issue: what about the relationships themselves that were deeply fractured during the Covid era and its aftermath? Are they irrevocably broken? Or are there ways in which the rift can be healed, should we choose to do so?

In this guest piece, Caroline Brown, a qualified counsellor, shares her perspective. The piece is in two parts. Part One is a reflection on her own experiences of 2020 and beyond; in Part Two she offers tips for a possible way forward. (Of course, this advice can apply to many other relationship contexts, over and beyond the surreal backdrop of Covid.)

Part One: Trying to make sense of 2020…

Easter Sunday, 2026. Its 4.15pm and I have spent the day with people who were strangers just a few years ago; most of them people I met in 2021.

Boris Johnson’s fateful words in March 2020 —“you must stay at home”— heralded a massive 180 degree shift in my life. Perhaps fortunately, I couldn’t see what was about to unfold on both the world stage and for me personally. And if I had: would I do anything differently? I am not sure.

It seemed very strange to warn the men and women of the country against venturing out of their homes. I couldn’t imagine what kind of seismic event could warrant such an extreme reaction — certainly nothing I could see from my window. I remember turning to a good friend of mine, staying with me at the time, confused and not a little concerned by the gnawing sensation that rights were being threatened: our right to live our lives freely and to make choices for ourselves.

In the face of any threat to national security, wouldn’t a competent and caring leader make his best attempt to allay fears and reassure people? Our government was not doing this and, more often, it appeared they were doing the very opposite: stoking the fire. The statistical reports several times a day —alleged contagion and alleged deaths from the strange new illness— was sending people, even the usually grounded friends I knew, into a heady tailspin. Months later, I learned that it had become normal for people to wash every new grocery item entering their house. A couple of years later I heard that some were so scared they didn’t leave their homes for a year or two.

Such was the esteem many British people held for the government. They couldn’t countenance anything other than a caring government intent on saving its public. They took the Prime Minister’s word as gospel — even, weirdly, people who usually despised and distrusted the Government. Months later the phenomenon called ‘Cognitive Dissonance’ explained this polarity to me.

The announcement that any death within a month of a ‘positive PCR test’ was to be recorded as a ‘Covid death’ validated my suspicions of an unfolding dystopia. From the start, my intuition told me there was nothing terrible out there. But my ‘reasoning’ mind told me not to be too hasty to assume. After all, I hadn’t lived through a pandemic before, so what did I have to make such comparisons with? I researched and became aware of other voices - significant ones - of experienced virologists, immunologists and pharmacologists, particularly Dr. Mike Yeadon and Professor John Ioannidis who spoke of how ‘locking down’ the population was not the way to treat a virus. And lawful voices such as Lord Jonathan Sumption and Dr. Vernon Coleman who confronted the issue from a human rights perspective.

A confessed technophobe, I had been an active avoider of social media. But now, for the first time in my life, my connection with viewpoints of people I had never met before became a lifeline to sanity. I began to share some of these online findings with others, and astonishingly they were greeted with silence or with criticism. Family members I had thought of as close rejected the information either through no comment or by thinly-veiled aggression.

It was made clear: this was not going to be the line that those around me stood upon. I have reflected back on these exchanges and know that I didn’t go in heavily or judgementally, just openly.

As the so-called ‘vaccines’ were rolled out and enforced, I hoped many others would stand against the coercion to roll up a sleeve and allow an untrialled serum to be injected. Many saw these as the passport to freedom — and again I heard my voice echoing along with other solitary voices in the ether. It is a sadness that my own attempts were met with indifference or coldness by those I loved.

Many other good people I have since met have had similar experiences. Sadly to this day, these relationships often remain fractured.

Part Two: Repairing what was broken

The effect of the Covid lockdown meant that many of us fixed upon the narrative that made most sense to us at the time. For some, this meant going along with the protocols of mask-wearing, the distancing, restricting activities, and ultimately with rolling up a sleeve. Others were focussed on the restrictions being imposed and sensing it as an assault on human rights and liberty. This latter group tended to be sceptical about the supposedly deadly virus — and utterly opposed to what appeared to be a hastily rolled-out remedy, lacking essential clinical trials.

Fuelled by constant news and media coverage, the two points of view were weaponised and became a battleground, seeing friends and family members locked in opposition.

Making up with a family member after a fallout or rupture can be a huge challenge that leaves many uncertain how —or if— things can ever get back to normal. There is no one-size-fits-all remedy. The effect of a particular approach will depend on several different factors including the nature of the people involved, your character and theirs, how far the rupture spread (e.g. whether or not the it affected other family or group members), the unique details of the disagreement and the strength of the bond. There may be times where, sadly, you conclude that repair is not a viable option. Perhaps you perceive the other person’s behaviour as having crossed a line from which there is no return, or revealed an aspect of their character which is irreconcilable with the person you thought they were. Every situation has its own history and dynamics, and the decision whether to attempt a reconciliation will always be a profoundly personal one.

Here are some ideas that could prepare you for a successful repair — if indeed, that is what you wish for.

Some key tools are self-awareness, self-control, honesty and empathy.

Reflection. Before reaching out, reflection is key. Give yourself time to think honestly about where the communication broke down. Was it where you originally thought, or were there signs of something unravelling beforehand?

Managing expectations. Always make sure you feel calm before opening up the conversation and decide in advance what you want as the outcome, keeping it realistic. If the rift is deep, or there has been an extended time without contact, it might mean that one conversation is only the first step towards reconciliation.

Specific intentions. Be honest with yourself about your intention: whether you need to feel heard, or to set a boundary, or reconnect with that person. Being aware of this will help you stay on track during the conversation and determine the direction of travel. If your long-term aim is to repair and move past the rupture, the first stage should simply focus upon meaningful reconnection rather than on sorting out the rights from the wrongs.

“What did we say to each other? What did we do?” Before trying to work through it with the other person, it is important to have as clear as possible an idea of what your own words (or actions) were. This can be hard for two reasons: memory can be unreliable, and we are biased to thinking that we are right. It is hard to begin an important conversation if you are unclear about what happened. Consider what you were responsible for saying that might have triggered them. Even if you feel justified, acknowledge your part in the escalation: whether it was an attitude, a tone of voice or a carelessly chosen word. Journalling your thoughts or talking about it with a close friend can help.

Perspective. Seeing your relationship as a whole, rather than from the limited viewpoint of a single event, can help you to rebalance perspective.

Mode of delivery: written or spoken? Face-to-face conversation is usually best where possible, but a phone call, letter or message are an option if emotions feel too raw. You can write down a brief script for yourself if that helps, starting with why you are contacting them and using “I” statements, ensuring that anything that could be heard as accusatory is left out. If speaking in real time feels overwhelming, write a letter or text message to them. This has the advantage of being able to state your point of view without putting them under pressure to respond.

Expressing a wish to reconcile. Once you have decided to reach out, in your own words tell them you wish the rupture had not happened and that you miss them, and/or would like to resume contact. That way, they will know from the start the reason you are contacting them and this should help them relax. This is important as when people are on edge and defensive, their ability to receive the message accurately is impaired.

Acknowledgement. When they are responding, listen (or read) without interrupting. Be prepared to acknowledge their perspective with the expectation that it is unlikely to be the same as yours. Validate their feelings by saying, “I see how it could have sounded like that,” or “I understand why you are upset”.

Sincerity. Acknowledge that the rift happened and tell them simply how you feel about it. If there is something that you believe you were wrong for saying, or said in haste, or was tactlessly phrased, then let them know. You can say that you had your own reasons for feeling as you did but hadn’t meant to hurt them. Initially, try to avoid over-explaining. Once your relationship feels stronger again, you both may decide to look at the issue in more detail.

Affection. Let them know you care about and respect them, and don’t want this stand-off to continue.

Shared history. Before closing the conversation, find the common ground that was there before by mentioning a shared interest or event where you both have fond memories.

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The next steps

Rebuilding trust takes time and consistency. Be prepared that it might take longer than you wish for things to resolve. You may want to ask “What can we do to heal this?” or suggest how to prevent such a rift from reoccurring. But it is not all down to you.

Later, once reconnection is established, you can begin to think about what lingering issues still need to be addressed.

To discover more about using Socratic dialogue to approach difficult Covid-themed topics, see our previous article ‘How to Open Up a Conversation About the Covid Injections— Minus the Confrontation?’

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Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.