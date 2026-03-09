Many of us have been there. You try and engage in a frank discussion with friends, family, colleagues and other acquaintances who believe the Covid vaccine was —and still is— a public good. Perhaps they’ve been advised to receive further boosters, or to arrange jabs for those in their care, and you’re desperately trying to get them to reconsider. Your intentions are honourable. You want for everyone to be aware of the falsehoods, corruption and cover-ups; of the subsequent deaths and life-changing injuries that have occurred worldwide.

Yet the response is frequently disheartening: a look of stunned confusion, dismissal, a speedy change of subject or —at worst— outright antagonism. The warnings remain unheeded, and all that’s accomplished is a fractured relationship. It’s demoralising, and can make even the bravest think twice before broaching the topic in future.

Yet there is a beautifully simple way forward. What it requires is an adjustment in how we frame the discussion.

The psychological barriers

When a person feels they are being challenged outright, this can trigger a strong defensive reflex. It may be the case that for many years, throughout the Covid era but probably starting long before, they have been broadly on board with public health messaging and perceived little reason to mistrust what multiple bodies (health authorities, governments, media, respected medical and other public figures) have been united in conveying to us. To be suddenly hit with an alternative story regarding Covid —that the “vaccine as saviour” message was an orchestrated consensus built on a house of cards— is plain intolerable.

This kind of bombshell is not only destabilising for a person’s worldview, and their relationship with the rules and institutions which were supposed to serve us all, but can seem like an attack on their very self: their intelligence, discernment and moral fibre. Hence the conversational shutdown, or the lashing out.

Furthermore, no two people have an identical experience and there may be multiple factors at play. For some, they may have harboured initial scepticism about the vaccine but felt they had no choice other than to take it, whether through extrinsic coercion or an intrinsic sense of social responsibility. In other instances, they may have more recently begun to see the reality behind the propaganda: perhaps they or their loved ones have shown signs of vaccine injury, and to have their worst suspicions confirmed is too great a blow. And in some cases, there might be lingering guilt or shame about their actions (whether real or perceived) back when vaccine-hysteria was at its height, and how they might have behaved towards others.

The old adage about shooting the messenger is as relevant as ever. The blunt denial of damning evidence, the resort to ridicule, or the sheer unbridled fury that we sometimes encounter in people’s responses are all very natural protective mechanisms. They are the means by which we as humans try and shield ourselves from a potentially shattering emotional fallout. When considered in that light, it all seems less infuriatingly irrational.

But how to counter it?

Using Socratic dialogue to overcome the barriers

Socratic dialogue is an elegant, ethical and highly effective way of breaking down taboos and opening up uncomfortable topics. At its root, it is about calmly asking questions which invite thinking and reflection. This is very different to telling the other person what to think, pushing them to arrive at a particular conclusion before they’re ready, and triggering a defensive reaction.

When we desperately want to be heard, and to "win" the battle of minds, it is easy to assume this is achievable by sheer force of logic, argument and evidence-dumping. But for the reasons outlined earlier, this can be counterproductive.

Below are some tips for taking the Socratic approach:

1. Don’t treat it like a winner-takes-all debate

Expressing shared values/ common ground can be a good starting point: “During Covid, I think ultimately people wanted the same thing – to have sound information and to stay healthy.” Or offering a first-hand experience and personal curiosity: “I’ve been reading into different perspectives, and still have quite a few questions about the safety data. Have you looked into any of that?”

Follow-up questions could then include:

• “How confident do you feel now about the information we were given in 2021?” • “In retrospect, is there anything you wish had been discussed more transparently?” • “Was there anything in particular that helped you decide whether to take the vaccine?” • “Do you think the public discussion around vaccine safety and effectiveness was open enough?”

Notice the use of questions, not assertions. This keeps the tone exploratory and good-faith, not adversarial. Open-ended questions (rather than the yes/no kind) encourage the other person to consider more deeply and articulate their reasoning.

Also:

Listen more than you speak , and sometimes mirror back (paraphrase) what the other person says before you move to a follow-up question. This way, they feel genuinely heard and respected rather than railroaded.

After mirroring, use the anchoring step . This is about expanding an idea instead of contradicting. For example, imagine the other person says: “The vaccines were safety-tested before being rolled out to the public.” Your anchoring response could be: “Yes, they did go through certain trials, and the declared emergency meant that entire process was extraordinarily fast. This raises interesting questions about how regulators manage the sheer speed of rollout while still ensuring safety .” A subtle point here is the use of ‘and’ instead of ‘but’: it avoids creating the impression that the other person’s view is being dismissed or negated.

Avoid rapid-fire questions , as this can feel like an interrogation. Best to ask one question at a time, letting the other person respond, and introducing an example if appropriate.

‘How’ and ‘what’ questions are less accusatory than ‘ why’. “What information influenced your decision the most?” is more constructive than “Why did you believe the government?”

Use questions about how decisions were made, not on whether these decisions were right or wrong. “Do you think emergency situations change how much debate is allowed?”

2. Dealing with “anti-vaxxer / conspiracy theorist” labels

There are strategies for handling this:

Shift the discussion so it’s not about defending a particular claim, but examining how we assess the value of information . “I like to explore a range of sources. I’m curious how we decide which ones are trustworthy in our era of information overload.”

Invite reflection on standards of evidence and media biases. “Do you think media outlets ever make errors, or sometimes suppress dissident viewpoints on purpose?”

3. Dealing with hostility

Covid —and the vaccines— remains a loaded and emotionally-charged topic. It touches many fundamental aspects of the human psyche, including trust, fear, identity, self-image and status. When a person’s decisions on such a fraught issue are brought into question, the implications are tremendous. “Was I lied to? Did I make a catastrophic choice? Did I unintentionally pressure others to put themselves in danger?” This can manifest as palpable anger. To mitigate this, we recommend that you:

Focus on questions , not conclusions.

Allow space for processing ambivalence and uncertainty. “Absolutely, a lot of people are still trying to get their head around what happened during Covid…”

Introduce information gradually ; don’t overwhelm.

Recognise the limits. If the tone becomes aggressive and about re-asserting status, pause the conversation. Once conflict starts, it is common for people to instinctively double down as a face-saving mechanism — and this is where it gets extremely hard to continue with the topic and diffuse the rising tension. Leave the door open for revisiting the theme later. Sometimes people simply need time and distance to recalibrate and reconsider their perspectives, particularly when they feel under threat.

The aim in the Socratic approach is not to force agreement in one single conversation, but to allow a calm space for discussion, planting questions like seeds, and sparking a willingness to examine the evidence.

The next step: WCH’s Safe and Effective campaign

Launched at the beginning of March 2026, this campaign uses QR-coded stickers which link to a page of helpful information regarding the Covid vaccines…

“Was it safe? Was it effective?” stickers have already been placed in several countries…

Our blog post explains:

“As we continue to raise awareness of the harms of the Covid injections, this campaign is a fun and easy way to take action, create visibility, raise awareness and stand together against the harms using stickers. The campaign uses Socratic questioning to encourage people to analyse, evaluate, and justify a claim rather than simply just accepting it – crucially – it doesn’t tell them what to think. It encourages critical thinking, demands evidence, and encourages deeper reasoning. Why Should I Support? When you display a WCH Safe and Effective sticker, you’re helping to:

-Raise awareness

-Start important conversations

-Show people how to get help

-Show solidarity

-Spread the message far and wide Your small action can make a big impression, imagine if thousands of us all over the world placed stickers to raise awareness – it would make a huge impact!”

To buy your stickers, go to:

https://shop.worldcouncilforhealth.org/products/was-it-safe-was-it-effective-sticker?variant=56857920209278

To read about the campaign:

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/safeandeffective/

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.