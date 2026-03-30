For the first time, many of the most prominent figures in the global health freedom movement will be together at a single event.

Welcome to the Better Way Conference 2026.

Organised by: World Council for Health in partnership with World Council for Health New England

This year’s conference theme: “Co-creating New Health Solutions — A Better Way For the USA”

Where: Crowne Plaza, Warwick, Rhode Island, USA

Date: Saturday 30th – Sunday 31st May 2026 🥂🍴There is a VIP Drinks and Gala Dinner option on Friday May 29th. See booking page for details.

Featured speakers include Dr Tess Lawrie, Del Bigtree, Dr Bret Weinstein, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Bryan Ardis, Dr Mark Brody, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr William Makis, Dr Pierre Kory, Dr Meryl Nass, Mary Holland, Kevin McKernan and more…

Never before have these people all been together in person.

The event will explore the issues which are increasingly hard to ignore:

The paradox: Why are health outcomes often so poor in the US, despite spiralling costs?

Perverse incentives and structural failings: Is the current healthcare framework (from research through to treatment) capable of delivering true wellbeing? Or does it need to be entirely rebuilt?

Visionary thinking: What might alternative models look like — and are they feasible?

Across two days, panels will tackle the big questions, from scientific integrity and peer review through to governance, accountability, informed consent — and of course personal health sovereignty: empowering patients to take back control of their health.

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** EARLY BIRD TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE ! **

To learn more about the event, including the lineup, the themes, and how to book your ticket, go to https://www.betterwayconference.org/

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.