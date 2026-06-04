For years, privacy advocates warned that “they” could track you via GPS. The response? Laughter. We were assured that walls block signals, that indoor tracking is hard, that battery life is the ultimate safeguard.

That has all changed.

Meet ZaiNar. This venture-backed startup was co-founded by Daniel Jacker — a Stanford MBA and serial entrepreneur who is presently the company’s CEO. When ZaiNar emerged from nine years of stealth mode on February 19, 2026, with a valuation of more than $1 billion, they didn’t just launch a startup. They launched what could be the end of anonymity .

The Physics That Underpins ZaiNar

ZaiNar effectively turns every 5G tower and WiFi router on the planet into a spatial sensing grid .

Here is the technical magic trick that sounds like a Black Mirror script. ZaiNar doesn’t need you to install an app. It doesn’t need to hack your iPhone. It doesn’t need a warrant.

It listens.

Using a signal your phone already emits to stay connected to the network —the Sounding Reference Signal (SRS)— ZaiNar’s software estimates your position with extremely high accuracy. Because radio waves travel at the speed of light (roughly 30 cm per nanosecond), if the network can synchronize its clocks to the sub-nanosecond level, it could in principle triangulate your location down to sub-10 centimeters .

That is less than four inches.

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The “Device List”: You Are the Beacon

You might be insisting: “But I turned off my location services!”

Here is the reality: You cannot opt out of physics. The technology is “protocol agnostic.” It works on 4G, 5G, WiFi 6, and whatever comes next.

Here is the comprehensive list of devices currently being used to track you, whether indoors or outdoors, via network-sensing infrastructure:

1. Your Smartphone (The Unconscious Snitch)

Even in your pocket. Even with the screen off. Your phone routinely exchanges signals with nearby cellular infrastructure. That “handshake” can be used by Zainar to map your exact room, your speed, and your posture.

2. Smart Home Assistants (The Echoes et al.)

Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and Apple HomePod emit WiFi signals. Recent research from Tianjin University and other groups suggests that AI systems can use disturbances in ordinary Wi-Fi signals to infer a person’s location, posture, and certain activities.

3. Connected Cars & Drones

ZaiNar specifically advertises tracking “fast-moving objects” at up to 1.5 kilometers away. If it has a SIM card or a WiFi antenna, it is a node on the surveillance grid.

4. IoT Refrigerators & Vacuums (The Cleaner)

Remember the “smart” toaster? The robot vacuum? Researchers are now using robots to map WiFi signal heatmaps of your house automatically. The vacuum cleans your floor and maps your security perimeter.

5. Wearables (The Strapped-On Tracker)

Your Apple Watch, Oura Ring, or Fitbit. You bought them to track your own heartbeat. The network uses them to track your position. For more on Healthcare 4.0 and digital surveillance, see our previous article:

The “Conspiracy Theory” Checklist (All Boxes: Checked)

For two decades, privacy campaigners have been mocked and characterised as paranoid obsessives wearing tin foil hats. Let’s review the current scoreboard:

“They can track me without GPS.” ✅ Confirmed. ZaiNar uses 5G SRS signals to estimate location, not GPS.

“They can see me inside my house.” ✅ Confirmed. Accuracy can in principle be <10 cm indoors. They would know which room you are in .

“They don’t need my permission.” ✅ Confirmed. Because the signal is necessary for connectivity, not location, Apple and Google’s privacy blocks don’t apply. The network does the math, not the phone .

“The ‘smart’ devices are spying.” ✅ Confirmed. ZaiNar uses existing infrastructure. No new hardware needed .

The only conspiracy that didn’t happen was the one where the government told us about it.

The Backers and the Buyers

Who are its backers? According to ZaiNar’s own press release:

“Andreas Weigend is a ZaiNar Advisor (former Chief Scientist at Amazon), and investors include Steve Jurvetson (ZaiNar and SpaceX Board member), Jerry Yang (founding partner, AME Cloud Ventures and co-founder, Yahoo!), Tom Gruber (co-founder of Siri), Jaan Tallinn (founding engineer of Skype and co-founder of Metaplanet Holdings), and Nicholas Pritzker (co-founder of Tao Capital).”

In a Fierce Network interview on 27th February, Jacker stated that ZaiNar had secured more than $450 million in contracts and memoranda of understanding. However, he did not publicly name which organizations were deploying the technology.

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The Survival Guide: Going “Dark” in the 5G Age

So, you can’t stop the signals. But can you hide from them?

Yes. But it requires 1990s discipline.

Daniel Jacker’s company is brilliant—but it relies on radiating energy. If you emit nothing, you cannot be tracked. Here is the advice section you actually came for.

1. Cut the Cord (Literally)

Use Cable-Bound Technology. Ethernet is your friend.

The Fix: Buy a long CAT6 ethernet cable. Plug your laptop, the tablet, your mobile directly into the router.

The Result: No WiFi signal leaving the machine. No triangulation.

2. Kill the Spectrum

Avoid WiFi in your living space.

The Fix: Turn off the 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios on your router. Use it as a wired router only.

The Fallback: If you must have WiFi for a tablet (You can use via cable!), put the router on a mechanical timer (the old school kind). Power to the router turns off from 10 PM to 6 AM. If the signal isn’t there, you aren’t there.

3. The Faraday Cage (Your New Aesthetic)

Keep your mobile shielded.

The Fix: Purchase a Faraday bag or sleeve (available on Amazon for $15). When you enter your bedroom or office, the phone goes in the bag.

The Reality: No signal in, no signal out. The network sees a dead zone.

4. Ghost the Wearables

Avoid wearables.

The Fix: Take off the smartwatch. Buy a $20 Casio.

The Rule: If it connects to Bluetooth or Cellular, it is a homing beacon on your wrist.

5. The “Quiet Room”

For heightened security concerns, designate a dead zone.

The Fix: Where security is paramount, a basement or a central closet can be converted into a shielded room. Specialist shielding materials, such as aluminium mesh, are available for those seeking a higher degree of signal isolation.

The Use: This is where a phone can be charged and private conversations conducted. Conductive shielding can significantly reduce the transmission of wireless signals (Faraday principle).

6. Dumb Down

Trade the iPhone for a “Dumb Phone.”

The Fix: A basic Nokia or Light Phone II or similar. However, note: even basic mobile phones exchange signalling information with cellular networks, so this only helps with data profiling, not physical tracking.

Better: Turn it off. Remove the battery. Old school.

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The Verdict

We are living in the era of Physical AI .

The line between “public safety” and “total surveillance” isn’t just blurred. It has been virtually erased. ZaiNar is not the bad guy; they are just the engineers who solved the math. The bad guys are the carriers who will sell this data, the advertisers who will buy it, and the governments who will demand access to the “sub-10cm” log files.

You cannot stop the network from listening. But you can stop your device from screaming.

Stay wired. Stay shielded. Stay skeptical.

World Council for Health stands for a better way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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