Given everything we know about Covid and the harmful gene therapies they call Covid ‘vaccines’, it is jaw-dropping that any nation should still be issuing vaccine mandates. That the Brazilian Government’s mandate extends to babies and children is unconscionable.

This is why the World Council for Health has

issued a notice of liability to Brazil’s President, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva calling on him and his federal government to drop the mandates, and alerting him to his personal liability for the death, loss and suffering caused.

The situation is very serious. When we issued our first Cease and Desist notice in November 2021, we explained that children are one hundred times more likely to die from the shots than from Covid-19. Today, we now know these shots cause harm in multiple devastating ways. We’ve listed these in our open letter as follows:

CURRENT KNOWN SAFETY SIGNALS OF COVID-19 INJECTIONS

Major Safety Concerns with mRNA Vaccines

1. Genetic and Cellular Risks

DNA Presence: Residual plasmid DNA from manufacturing (including SV40 enhancer sequences) has been found in ‘vaccine’ batches. These fragments may integrate into the human genome, potentially disrupting gene regulation or triggering cancer (Buckhaults et al., 2023; Kämmerer et al., 2024). The SV40 enhancer, used in Pfizer’s gene therapy plasmids, can facilitate nuclear entry of foreign DNA, raising risks of genotoxicity. (Li, S., MacLaughlin, F., Fewell, J. et al, 2001).

Abnormal Protein Production: The modified mRNA (N1-methylpseudouridine, Ψ) causes ribosomal “wobbling,” leading to misfolded spike proteins and unintended extended proteins (Xia, 2021). Faulty RNA strands (e.g., double-stranded RNA) in the vaccines may trigger autoimmune reactions (EMA Assessment Report, 2021).



2. Toxic Spike Protein Effects

Cardiovascular and Neurological Damage: The spike protein’s S1 subunit damages blood vessels, promoting inflammation, microclots, and endothelial dysfunction (Nuovo et al., 2020; Suprewicz et al., 2023). Neurotoxic prion-like sequences in the spike may contribute to neurodegenerative conditions (Perez et al., 2022).

Immune Dysregulation: Repeated vaccination correlates with IgG4 antibody class switching, reducing immune protection and potentially increasing susceptibility to infections (Irrgang et al., 2022). Dendritic cells (key immune coordinators) are hijacked by LNPs, leading to impaired immune responses (Pardi et al., 2018).



3. Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Hazards

Systemic Distribution: LNPs rapidly disseminate to organs (liver, spleen, ovaries, brain), transfecting cells far beyond the injection site (Kent et al., 2024).

Toxic Components: Novel cationic lipids (ALC-0315, ALC-0159) lack long-term safety data and may disrupt cell membranes (Segalla, 2023).

4. Genetic Modification

The injections are classified as GMO and there is a court case in the U.S about the unlawful use of this technology. People were not advised, as required by law, that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are, in fact, GMOs. The LNP-modRNA platform fulfils EU, UK, South African, Australian, and US legal definitions for being properly deemed a genetically modified organism (GMO), and a gene therapy. Material risks are identified over a period up to 15 years, including the impact on children and adults.

Let Brazil’s Parents Know They’re Not Alone

Is the Brazilian Federal Government advising parents of these risks so that they can make an informed decision for their child? Of course not. Instead, they are putting parents under huge pressure to vaccinate their children.

What happens if you as a parent in Brazil, choose not to vaccinate your child? John Kage from WCH Brazil tells us of police visiting one parent’s home to forcibly take their baby away, and another fined $50,000. Here’s John explaining the urgency of the situation, together with State Deputy, Ricardo Arruda at the WCH International Country Councils Meeting on 25th March:

This cannot be allowed to continue.

Please spread the word about this far and wide.

Share our open letter, share this Substack post. Let Brazil’s parents and all those standing their ground know they’re not alone. It’s hard to maintain nonsensical, immoral political positions when the entire world is watching - whatever your opinion on Covid injections, police tearing babies away from parents is not a good look. Please help us amplify this as much as possible, for the sake of Brazil’s children.

