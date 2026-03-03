The origins of homeopathy — and its ostracism

Homeopathy (also spelt homoeopathy) was developed in the late 18th century by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann. Its core principle is that substances which would normally produce symptoms of illness may —when administered in a highly diluted and shaken form— stimulate the body to recover from such symptoms. The word literally means ‘similar suffering’, reflecting the concept that ‘like cures like’.

Although homeopathy has been a part of complementary medicine worldwide for more than 200 years, it is now common to see it dismissed as ‘pseudoscience’, ‘snake oil’ or —at best— ‘just the placebo effect.’ In the UK, for example, the National Health Service stopped offering homeopathic treatment in 2018. On its website, the NHS repeatedly claims there is “no evidence to show homeopathy is effective as a treatment for any health condition.” This is all the more striking when we consider that for more than 160 years, up until its renaming in September 2010, the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine was the Homeopathic Hospital!

Homeopathy for childhood illnesses

Despite the NHS’s insistence that “extensive investigation” shows no evidence to support homeopathy, there are a number of studies which suggest otherwise. Focusing here on young children and infants, the following reports provide a sense of the sheer range of diseases where homeopathic treatment has led to favourable outcomes:

Varanasi et al (2025). This study compares homeopathic and allopathic treatments for middle ear inflammation (acute otitis media) in 222 children, aged two to twelve years. Children in the homeopathy group showed an earlier improvement in the severity of their symptoms than those in the conventional group. Even more remarkably, none of the children treated with homeopathy required antibiotics, whereas 14 children (12.4 %) in the conventional group did. This was a randomised controlled trial, although open-label (i.e. both researchers and participants were aware of which group they were in). The authors state “further blinded studies are warranted.”

Raak et al (2019). This study examined homeopathy as a treatment for infantile colic : specifically comparing the homeopathic remedy Enterokind against the conventional treatment simethicone. Data was taken from 125 infants of 6 months or under. The outcomes showed a statistically significant reduction in complaints and symptom scores in the homeopathic group , and no safety issues emerging. (Again, this was an open-label rather than a double-blinded trial.)

Witt et al (2009). This was an observational study of 225 children, investigating homeopathy as a treatment for atopic eczema (AE). Because this was not a blinded, randomised trial with a control group, the authors are cautious about asserting any conclusions about homeopathy’s effectiveness. However, they acknowledge that “the strongest improvement in diagnoses and medical complaints was seen in the first 3 months, and it continued during the full observation period. […] After 24 months, the AE as well as the other baseline diagnoses were considerably relieved , while reductions in use of conventional medicines were observed." (Emphasis mine.)

Jacobs et al (1994). This randomised double-blind clinical trial, in Nicaragua, investigated homeopathy as a treatment for acute childhood diarrhoea. It involved 81 children from 6 months to 5 years of age. The authors concluded: “The statistically significant decrease in the duration of diarrhea in the treatment group suggests that homeopathic treatment might be useful in acute childhood diarrhea. Further study of this treatment deserves consideration.”

Share World Council for Health

Babies, toddlers and homeopathy: remarkable new findings — but forced to retract

In October 2024, a paper by Oberbaum et al. was published in the European Journal of Pediatrics. It was titled ‘Homoeopathy vs. conventional primary care in children during the first 24 months of life—a pragmatic randomised controlled trial.’ The study involved 108 infants in India, who were randomly allocated to either the conventional care or homeopathic group for any acute illnesses that arose. (N.B. Conventional treatment was a safety backup for the homeopathic group when medically indicated.)

The trial was pragmatic, i.e. focused on real-world clinical practice. Furthermore, the authors stated that their aim was to assess homeopathy “as a therapeutic system rather than comparing the effectiveness for a single indication.”

The outcomes showed that the homeopathic group experienced significantly fewer sick days and sickness episodes than the conventional group. The total treatment costs of the former group were less than half that of the latter. And antibiotics were only needed for 14 sickness episodes in the former group, compared with 141 in the latter. It is little wonder that the authors concluded:

“Homoeopathy, using conventional medicine as a safety backdrop, was more effective than conventional treatment in preventing sick days, sickness episodes, and respiratory illnesses in the first 24 months of life. It necessitated fewer antibiotics and its overall cost was lower. This study supports homoeopathy, using conventional medicine as a safety backdrop, as a safe and cost-effective primary care modality during the first 2 years of life.”

However: on 27th October 2025, one year after publication, an Editor’s Note was issued:

“Readers are alerted that concerns have been raised about the methodology of this study. Editorial action will be taken if appropriate once all parties have had an opportunity to respond and our investigation has been completed.”

On 13th December 2025, the paper was retracted.

The retraction notice reads as follows:

“The Editor has retracted this article. Concerns were raised regarding the methodology as described in this article. Postpublication review confirmed concerns regarding the absence of blinding and placebo controls, which in the view of the Editor may introduce significant bias in the interpretation of the data, results and conclusions, which cannot be rectified by an erratum. The Editor therefore no longer has confidence in the reliability of this article. The authors have been invited to submit a revised manuscript that addresses these concerns.”

And significantly:

“Menachem Oberbaum has stated on behalf of the authors that they do not agree to this retraction.”

One has to wonder why the paper was pulled —against the authors’ wishes— fourteen months after undergoing review and publication. Who exactly raised “concerns” about the methodology? And why did “the absence of blinding and placebo controls” retrospectively become such a deal-breaker, long after the paper’s authors had clearly set out their rationale for conducting a pragmatic trial? One could argue that this is a convenient justification for slamming the door against studies whose conclusions fail to fit approved paradigms.

The retracted paper is still available online (at the time of writing).

“Despite its more than 200-year history and long tradition of use in both Europe and the USA, homoeopathic practice is not integrated into conventional medicine in most parts of the world and is treated with varying degrees of scepticism and suspicion by physicians, academic scientists, and policymakers. Major contributors to the marginalisation of homoeopathy are organisational resistance, its unexplained biological mechanism, and the lack of conclusive randomised controlled trials (RCTs).” —Oberbaum et al., 2024 (in the paper’s Introduction). Emphasis mine.

Where next?

Despite the obdurate gatekeeping, there is cause for hope.

As Oberbaum et al. indicated in the quote above, the “unexplained biological mechanism” is a stumbling block for many who adopt the logic that if something cannot be readily explained by science, then it is not science.

However, this is about to be overturned.

🎥 In the next Homeopathy article from World Council for Health, we present to you an astonishing video interview with Dr Iris Bell.

Video stills: Dr Iris Bell with a slide from her presentation

Dr Bell is a former NIH-funded researcher and professor emeritus at the University of Arizona, with over 150 peer-reviewed publications. In this interview, she presents the hardcore evidence for homeopathy: the rigorous, cross-disciplinary, nanoscale science.

The video is coming soon. Stay tuned…

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

References