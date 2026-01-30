World Council for Health

Mark Brody
Although those of us in Health Care accept the reality of the harmfulness of processed foods, it is shocking how many people remain ignorant of this, or believe that the foods they eat are healthful when they are likely not. The extent and degree of harm in our food supply has not been well quantified. How to get people to not only understand but change their buying habits is a challenge we in the Heatlh Freedom movement must take seriously. Additionally farmers are under attack. We need to consider how farmers can not only be supported by persuaded to move from large GMO staple crops such as corn, soybeans, palm oil, or rapeseed oil to biodynamic local plant and livestock agriculture. Joel Salatin has been spreading the word that not only is it possible to do this, but even more lucrative for the farmer! How we can assist Salatin's campaign is another topic the health freedom needs to consider. This is a grass roots revolution and only we can do it.

Mario A Leblanc
The Seeds of Vandana Shiva - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEqTo8lDivs&t=2s

The Seeds of Vandana Shiva

We will continue to create a new world -seed by seed, person by person, community by community - until this planet is embraced by resurgent life and resurgent love.

Vandana Shiva

https://vandanashivamovie.com/

'Bill Gates is continuing the work of Monsanto', Vandana Shiva tells FRANCE 24 12:15 min

¨Our guest is Vandana Shiva, a world-famous environmental activist from India. Her latest book is entitled "One Earth, One Humanity vs. the 1%". She tell us about more her opposition to big multinationals such as Monsanto for their nefarious influence on agriculture. But Shiva also singles out billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg for criticism.

"When Bill Gates pours money into Africa for feeding the poor in Africa and preventing famine, he’s pushing the failed Green Revolution, he’s pushing chemicals, pushing GMOs, pushing patterns", she tells FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNM833K22LM

