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Mike Austin's avatar
Mike Austin
3d

Some basic facts that should pull the carpet away from any climate nonsense:

Total CO2 in the atmosphere = 0.04%

Human contribution of total CO2 = 4%

UK contribution of all human CO2 = 1% (China is 29%)

Therefore, net CO2 as percentage of atmosphere contributed by UK = 0.000016% !!!

Isn't that already near enough net zero?

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Mike Austin's avatar
Mike Austin
3dEdited

Is there a scientific consensus of 97% on anthropogenic climate change? No - it is just 0.3%! Search "Quantifying the consensus on anthropogenic global warming in the scientific literature". Here, you will find of 11,944 abstracts reviewed:

7,930 (66.4%) were excluded for expressing no opinion

3,896 (32.6%) were marked as agreeing we cause some warming

64 (0.5%) were marked as stating we caused most of the warming

41 (0.3%) actually stated we caused most warming since 1950

0 were marked as endorsing man-made catastrophe

(Note: the 97.1% comes from 3896/(11944-7930), i.e. some effect, not most)

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