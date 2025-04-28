The World Health Organization has quietly passed a pandemic treaty—without public participation or informed consent. This decision has serious consequences for health freedom, sovereignty, and democratic governance.

Join the World Council for Health for an urgent online event where expert analysts unpack what the treaty really means, what's at stake, and what you can do.

Why it matters:

Hidden clauses and centralized control

Potential impacts on national sovereignty

Your rights during future health crises

Hear from leading voices in law, health policy, and civil liberties. This is your chance to get informed and get involved.

Join Dr Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe DO, Dr Mark Trozzi, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and special guests Lucinda Van Buuren, Fahrie Hassan, Phillip Krause and James Roguski in this fascinating and informative discussion.

Watch and share: www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom

Knowledge is power. Action is essential.

