World Council for Health has organised a chance to get free tickets to Together’s 4th anniversary event in London – offer ends Thursday!

Initially arising in opposition to UK ‘vaccine passports,’ the Together Association has now been campaigning on a range of freedom related topics – including against digital ID, mandates and over-influence of the WHO – for four years, and their fourth anniversary event on 16 November has an exciting speaker lineup.

World Council for Health will have a presence at the event and we have organised for our supporters to be in with a chance of getting free tickets, or a discount.

Together have agreed to make 10 x first prizes of pairs of tickets worth around £50 available free for a WCH prize draw!

But everyone who enters will win a second prize of a money-off coupon code, so you can’t lose by entering.

How to Enter the Draw

Go to this link to enter the free prize draw

To go into the prize draw, you just need to register for Together’s free email newsletter via the special online form at the link above.

The 10 winners of the free tickets will be contacted by email, and everyone else who registers will get a special coupon code for £4 off tickets.

(If you already get Together’s email newsletter, you can still register via the link above and go into the draw.)

About the Event

The event takes place from 1pm – 6pm on Sunday 16 November in easily accessible Hammersmith, West London, with around 1,500 freedom-loving people expected to come and gather strength for the huge challenges ahead.

With panel discussions on the State of the Nation, the World Health Organization, and how to respond to the threat of Digital ID, confirmed speakers include:

Dr Jay Bhattacharya

From censored “fringe epidemiologist” behind the Great Barrington Declaration to head of the US government’s top medical research agency, the NIH, Dr Jay Bhattacharya’s rise is a stunning reversal. Join us as Jay gives Together the inside track on working with RFK Jr., reflections on the Covid jab situation, the future of institutional science, and the World Health Organization, via live video link.

Allison Pearson

A renowned Telegraph columnist, best-selling novelist, and interviewer, Allison has in the past year been an important voice in the battle for free speech – challenging police overreach, particularly the Orwellian practice of recording so-called “non-crime hate incidents.” Before that of course, Allison was one of very few high profile critics of the Covid response in the media. Her popular Planet Normal podcast was a beacon for many in those dark days.

Dr Clare Craig

Dr Clare Craig BM BCh FRCPath originally studied medicine at Cambridge University moving to Oxford for her final three years of clinical training. After qualifying she practised in the NHS for 15 years specialising as a diagnostic pathologist and becoming a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists. From May 2020, Clare has worked full time, pro bono, on Covid research, and since January 2021 she has co-chaired HART with Dr Jonathan Engler. HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team) is the multi-disciplinary body of experts who have provided an independent source of information on Covid issues.

Molly Kingsley

Campaigner, journalist, lawyer and co-author of The Accountability Deficit: How ministers and officials evaded accountability, misled the public and violated democracy during the pandemic, Molly co-founded UsForThem. UsForThem started as a single issue campaigning group to press for the reopening of schools in May 2020, developing into a multi-issue campaign to protect and prioritise the interests of children in the Covid era and beyond, for which Molly was subjected to surveillance by the Government’s shady “Counter Disinformation Unit.” UsForThem was also “debanked” by PayPal in 2022, due to the “nature of its activities.”

Phil Booth

Phil Booth coordinated NO2ID from its public launch in 2004 until shortly after the repeal of (Tony Blair’s) Identity Cards Act and physical destruction of the National Identity Register in late 2010. Since then, he has coordinated medConfidential – defending the confidentiality and consent we desire for our medical records – fighting off several GP ‘data grabs’, including care.data (2013-16) and GPDPR in the summer of 2021. medConfidential also tackled unlawful abuses such as Google DeepMind’s 2016 attempt to take the records of 1.6 million patients from the Royal Free Hospital to feed to their AI, and illegal aspects of the ‘Monster Factory’ that DWP has created within the systems of Universal Credit. In 2025, with digital ID “cards” again threatened, Phil resumed his role as National Coordinator of NO2ID.

Plus: Baron Maurice Glasman, Adam Brooks, Montgomery Toms, Lisa Mckenzie, Lewis Brackpool, Lord Tony Sewell, Laila Cunningham, Andrew Orlowski, Alex Phillips, Kaizen Asiedu and Alan Miller.

As we all know, the ability to meet at scale like this was taken away from us in the last few years, so we shouldn’t take it for granted. WCH will have a table at the event, so please come and say hello!

We hope to see many of you at the event on Sunday, 16 November in London!