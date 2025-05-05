Today is Reiner Füllmich’s birthday. He should be celebrating it at home with his loved ones. Instead, he’s in prison - details in the article below:

By Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

German lawyer Reiner Füllmich has been sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison for the alleged crime of embezzlement.

The sentence was pronounced after 18 months of pre-trial detention and 53 hearings. Füllmich was first kidnapped in Mexico (October 2023), deported, illegally arrested in Germany, and has since been denied an impartial and fair trial.

No justice, no mercy

Even more scandalous is the Court's decision not to recognize the entire period of pre-trial detention already served by Füllmich: Judge Schindler announced that only 13 of the 18 months that Fuellmich has already spent behind bars will be deducted from his sentence. He justified this decision by blaming Füllmich and his defense lawyers for the excessive length of the trial!

Not only that, the judge even accused Füllmich of having used the trial as a platform to send political messages to his supporters.

How Did It Come To This?

In our last article we briefly summarized the key events of the last 18 months, highlighting the scandalous obstruction of justice by the Göttingen Court and its Public Prosecutor.

We described how, per specific instructions from the German secret services, a criminal case was constructed in order to “silence” Reiner Füllmich, aimed at preventing him from continuing to carry out his investigative work on the crimes committed during the “Covid-19 pandemic”.

We also highlighted the appalling, inhumane conditions of detention which Füllmich was (and in part, still is) subjected to; victim of both physical and psychological mistreatment, without a doubt considered ‘white torture’, in blatant violation of human rights.

We also expressed the fear that the judge might take away Füllmich's right to speak, limiting the time available to him for the oral presentation of his final defense arguments.

As Feared, Füllmich Denied Time For His Closing Statement

Indeed, at the onset of the 52nd hearing, held on April 23, 2025, Judge Schindler ordered Füllmich to conclude his closing statements no later than 12:00pm of the following day.

Schindler justified this decision by stating that Füllmich, during the first part of his closing arguments, had not stuck to facts pertaining to the trial but had digressed into “conspiracy theories” related to the period of the “pandemic”. Furthermore, Judge Schindler accused him of making defamatory statements, to the point of Füllmich being called to order several times by the judge, who threatened to cut him off if he continued to ignore the instructions of the court.

The Defense Pushed Back

The defense attorneys, outraged by this decision, protested firmly and decisively, so much so that they obtained an extension of three hours, that is, until 3:00 pm.

Füllmich was thus forced to summarize the content of his closing arguments, focusing exclusively on the most relevant facts.

The following day, April 24, 2025, and the 53rd hearing, Füllmich finished reading his closing arguments at around 3:00pm, as per the time limit ordered by the court.

The judge then granted the defense one hour (until 4:00 p.m.) to present a written motion – previously announced by the defense – of recusal of the entire judging panel.

He then adjourned the hearing until 5:00 p.m.

A Done Deal

Curiously, at 3:44 p.m. 16 minutes prior to the time limit set for the defense to file its motion for recusal – the Göttingen Court issued a press release, announcing that the verdict would be made public at 5:00pm.

The verdict was delivered at approximately 5:40pm.

This fact further confirms the suspicion that the sentence had already been decided well in advance, ready to be pronounced at the appointed time.

Füllmich was convicted not for an alleged pecuniary offence, but for having raised uncomfortable questions and, above all, for having collected ample evidence which unequivocally demonstrated that the COVID-19 emergency was not about a lethal virus that threatened public health, but was used to commit what will be remembered as the greatest crime perpetrated against humanity, as numerous experts from all sectors and from all over the world have testified.

How Can We Help Reiner Füllmich

Füllmich’s defense lawyers have already filed a motion to appeal this unjust sentence. The proceedings will be subject to a review by the German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof).

Füllmich will also have to face a new proceeding, declared on November 6, 2024 by the Braunschweig Court, for charges that even Judge Schindler had previously dismissed as unsubstantiated.

Stolen from Füllmich were 1,158,000 euros from the sale of his home in Göttingen. All of his assets, as well as his and his wife’s pensions, have also been frozen.

It goes without saying what a difficult situation he is in, and how important it is, NOW MORE THAN EVER, for each of us to help him.

The time has come to act.

They are trying with every means to destroy him physically, psychologically, and economically.

But Reiner is strong and will not be broken, neither physically nor emotionally.

That said, we the people must ensure that Reiner Füllmich has the financial means necessary to defend himself from all of these accusations and injustices.

To help Reiner, a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign has been set up:

GiveSendGo Campaign

Donations may also be made by bank transfer. Information on how this may be done can be found on the International Crimes Investigative Committee website:

ICIC website

Write to Reiner!

You can also write a postcard or letter to Reiner using the prison’s address as follows:

JVA Rosdorf

Reiner Füllmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

D-37124 Rosdorf

Germany

A Warrior Unbowed…

Moments before the verdict was read, Reiner addressed his supporters in the courtroom and said:

“One for all, and all for one!”

Reiner has done so much for all of us; it is now our turn to do something for Reiner!

Cynthia Salatino and Seba Terribilini

May 1, 2025