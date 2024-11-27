As a lawyer, Ulbrich specializes in vaccine-related injuries and is confronted with severe cases on a daily basis. However, what he has uncovered regarding the EM0477 and EJ6788 vaccine batches has left even him stunned.

According to his findings, a staggering 79 vaccination centers, doctors, and relatives reported immediate deaths following the administration of the EM0477 batch:

The situation only worsens, as an additional 152 deaths were associated with the EJ6788 batch:

Hundreds of reports also cited permanent disabilities, life-threatening illnesses, and hospitalizations linked to these two batches. Ulbrich's own law firm's statistics pale in comparison to the sheer scale of the damage caused by these so-called "death charges".

Is this a shocking cover-up?

Ulbrich believes that these problematic batches were quietly withdrawn from the market without any public disclosure. The discrepancy between the official figures and his own findings is simply too vast to ignore. The Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing vaccine safety, has denied any knowledge of such recalls, further fueling suspicions of a potential cover-up.

Is Germany’s regulatory body for vaccine safety covering up vaccine deaths?

Germany must demand a thorough investigation

This scandal, if proven true, would be a devastating blow to public trust in the healthcare system. The public has a fundamental right to be fully informed about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines they are receiving. The time has come for the authorities to step in and conduct a thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned.

As the details continue to unfold, one thing is clear: Tobias Ulbrich's revelations have the potential to unravel a web of deceit and negligence that could have far-reaching consequences. The stakes are high, and the public deserves answers. The pursuit of truth and transparency must take precedence, for the well-being of all.

Sources:

https://x.com/anwaltulbrich/status/1860789860715344349?s=12&t=kl5z6yOGdUPDSoFmB3kf6g

