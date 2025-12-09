Across England and Wales, reminiscent of two weeks to flatten the curve, schools have taken steps including banning assemblies, and, at St Martin’s Secondary School in Caerphilly, Wales, a full ‘firebreak lockdown’ has been imposed after 242 pupils and staff showed flu-like illness. Other schools in the UK have also implemented temporary lockdowns. It’s notable that the flu outbreak has occurred after the recent NHS rollout of the flu ‘mist’ - a nasal spray given in schools - and also follows the flu vaccine rollout in the UK for adults.



In Japan, the flu season has begun early this year. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, in the week of Nov 17–23, there were about 196,895 influenza cases nationwide, based on reports from around 3,000 medical institutions. Flu is on the rise in China too with 17 provinces already at “high epidemic” levels.

The Flu Vaccine Backfire: Cleveland Clinic Study Finds Negative Effectiveness

The flu vaccine is not effective and here’s why. A major 2025 Cleveland Clinic study of over 53,000 healthcare workers revealed a startling fact: the seasonal flu vaccine wasn’t just ineffective—it increased the risk of getting the flu. Calculated vaccine effectiveness was -33%, meaning vaccinated individuals had 33% higher odds of infection than their unvaccinated colleagues during high viral activity (HR 1.33, p=0.009) (Shrestha., 2025).

Researchers point to “antigenic imprinting” (original antigenic sin) as the likely mechanism. Repeated annual vaccinations may lock the immune system into responding to old viral strains, making it less effective against new variants—potentially increasing susceptibility (Fonville et al., 2014).

We already know that lockdowns cause more harm than good. So why are we repeating the same mistakes of the Covid era? In early October 2020, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff authored and signed the Great Barrington Declaration detailing their concerns about lockdowns, suggesting that, in the long run, the strategy would lead to higher mortality than would be seen with a more calculated approach.

How to Recover from Flu Naturally

There’s a better way! There are many natural approaches to treating the flu; World Council for Health, Health and Science Committee has authored this handy guide with natural remedies, supplements and nutritional support. Here’s the summary of recommended supplements from the guide, for more, check out our Coughs, Colds and Flu guide.

Additional Recovery Tips*: Iodine, Xylitol, Hydrogen Peroxide

*Outsmarting Coughs, Colds and Flu Guide - Page: 16 Science Backed Solutions

Further Resources

Download the Full Guide: Coughs, Colds and Flu

Thinking of Taking a Flu Shot? Read this First

References

Shrestha, N. K., Burke, P. C., Nowacki, A. S., & Gordon, S. M. (2025). *Effectiveness of the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season: A prospective cohort study*. medRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421

Fonville, J. M., et al. (2014). Antibody landscapes after influenza virus infection or vaccination. Science, 346(6212), 996–1000. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25414313/

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained health care providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.