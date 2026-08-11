Yesterday, President Trump signed Executive Order 14407, establishing what the White House describes as “Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations.” This marks a significant federal acknowledgment that the United States childhood vaccine schedule, as it has existed for decades, was not built on the rigorous scientific foundation the public was led to believe. The order:

Reduces the number of diseases for which all children are recommended to receive vaccinations from 18 (under the 2024 CDC schedule) to 11

Separates the combined Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine into three single-disease shots (as suggested by Dr Andrew Wakefield in 1998)

Recommends that all childhood immunizations be administered at separate medical visits

Frames the entire policy around “maximal parental choice,” “personal autonomy,” and “informed consent”

To recap: The President of the United States is now on record saying that the combined MMR shot should be broken apart and that children should not receive multiple vaccines in a single visit. He goes further even describing the triple jab as ‘lethal’:



“We want it in three separate vaccinations, given at separate times. Together, there could be a possibility they’re quite - lethal…”

And HSS Secretary, RFK Jr. commented:



“When it comes to the health of our children, government has an obligation to follow the evidence wherever it leads. Tell the American people the truth and give parents the information they need to make informed decisions for their families.”

These are positions the medical establishment - and their media enablers - have spent decades smearing as dangerous fringe views.

Andrew Wakefield Was Right

Again we can say plainly, as we have before many times: Dr. Andrew Wakefield was right.

In 1998, he raised legitimate questions about the safety of the combined MMR vaccine, about the inadequate safety testing, about the gastrointestinal pathology he observed in children with regressive autism, and about the medical establishment’s refusal to take parents’ observations seriously. The Executive Order detailed above is exactly the precautionary approach Wakefield advocated for in 1998 when he suggested that single-antigen vaccines, given separately over time, might be safer than the combined shot.

For 28 years, the response to Wakefield was character assassination, professional destruction, and a coordinated campaign to make his name synonymous with fraud. The General Medical Council struck him from the register and The Lancet retracted his paper.

Now, in 2026, the CDC’s own website states that the claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not evidence-based, and that HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of causal links between vaccines and autism.

What Does The Recommendation Entail?

We must be clear that this is an Executive Order. It constitutionally cannot directly override state-level vaccine mandates.

What it does is:

Direct HHS, the CDC, and the FDA to begin restructuring federal recommendations and vaccine purchasing programs

Signal to states that the federal government’s position has fundamentally shifted

Create a framework for litigation against state mandates that remain more aggressive than the new federal recommendations

Empower parents with a federal document they can point to when challenging school entry requirements

Is This the Unravelling?

The official narrative is cracking and contradictions are visible, critical mass has been reached, and health policy is shifting in response to public pressure. But let’s be clear: the pharmaceutical industry, the American Academy of Paediatrics, and the state-level public health bureaucracies will fight this change, with the legacy media likely trumpeting the measles fear narrative out front.

The combined MMR is the flagship product of the childhood vaccine schedule. Splitting it apart is an admission that the way we’ve been vaccinating children for decades was never properly safety-tested for the combination. If the MMR is being separated, parents are legitimately going to ask: What about the other combination vaccines? What about the schedule density? What about the cumulative effect? What testing has been done on other vaccines?

Once you acknowledge that one vaccine safety concern is legitimate, the broader “safe and effective” narrative comes into question.

What Comes Next

The timing is interesting with the midterm elections less than three months away. If this Executive Order holds, and Congress is willing to codify these changes into statute, the vaccine schedule in the United States will be permanently transformed.

WCH will be monitoring the developments closely including how quickly this change will be reflected in state recommendations as well as vaccine schedules in other countries.

We are not naive. The forces that protected the vaccine schedule for decades, billions of dollars in revenue, reputations, careers, and ideology will not surrender quietly.

However, this is a turning point that cannot be ignored. Parents were right to be concerned, the schedule was too aggressive, and informed consent should govern medical decisions for us all but particularly our children.



We the people, are the ones who have driven this change. Moms and dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles who noticed something was wrong. Every post, every discussion about safety, every petition, every video, every penned message. We are the groundswell that reached critical mass, and every contribution counted. We are in the crucible of great change, and our voices are being heard. World Council for Health will keep fighting for your health, sovereignty, informed consent, justice for the injured and natural approaches free from corporate interests.

Further reading:

Dr. Andrew Wakefield Was Right All Along — Dr. Tess Lawrie, Substack



Resources:

The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline by Shaz Khan

WCH Recommendation: Safer to Wait

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

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