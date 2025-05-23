"As I stepped into the abyss, my career, income and life as I knew it had ended. Navigating with awareness of danger would become an inevitable fact of my new life."

As co-founder of the World Council for Health (WCH), Dr Tess Lawrie has been asked many times, “so, when are you writing a book?” Ever the scientist, Tess has not just written a stunning account of the events leading up to the founding of WCH, she has done so as a fascinating experiment.

Rather than simply write it herself, she has co-written it with the I Ching. Beloved by Carl Jung, this ancient Chinese text has been used for thousands of years as a form of oracle. Here’s what Tess has to say about it:

“Like Jung, I am well aware of the arguments that can be brought against the I Ching by those unable or unwilling to think outside the formal academic or established social frameworks. This is why I conceived Game of Trust to be as much a conversation about right and proper conduct with the 5,000-year-old oracle, as it is a scientific experiment about the role of ancient wisdom in a modern world.”

You can hear more about this fascinating approach in Tess’ interview with Richard Vobes:

In the meantime, we are delighted to share an extract from the book’s opening chapter for all our Substack subscribers - with an extended excerpt available for all paid subscribers. The book launches mid-June but you can preorder your copy now. And if you are able, you may like to join Tess and all of us for this community book launch:

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy this extract!

Share

Chapter 1: The Turning Point

Thunder within the earth: the image of THE TURNING POINT.

Thus the kings of antiquity closed the passes

At the time of solstice.

Merchants and strangers did not go about,

And the ruler

Did not travel through the provinces.

The months leading up to my debut on the Covid-19 battlefield were ominous. The so-called science surrounding the deployment of emergency Covid-19 “vaccines” was riddled with inconsistencies, and yet dissenting voices were silenced. For any health professional familiar with the literature, it should have been clear: the Covid-19 injections were neither “safe” nor “effective” by any scientific standard. Yet, I watched in frustration as fearmongering narratives spread, echoed by ignorant reporters parroting scripts from faceless authorities.

A chilling uniformity of thought had descended globally, with dissent quickly fading into whispers. Raising questions about lockdowns, masks, or vaccines became dangerous territory. Esteemed doctors, scientists, and lawyers were labelled “conspiracy theorists” for daring to deviate from the narrative. Independent solutions were swiftly undermined by a coordinated campaign of disinformation and propaganda from the mouthpiece of the globalists, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and other mainstream media. Working as a consultant for the World Health Organization (WHO), I could see how evidence, and the lack of it, was being manipulated to stoke fear and enforce compliance.

The narrative promulgated by international health authorities was that the “vaccines” and only the “vaccines” could save us. The Pfizer injections had been granted conditional approval, also called emergency use authorisation (EUA), and the pressure to accept this amazingly “safe and effective” “vaccine” intensified. All the while, obvious treatments for the allegedly deadly “SARS-CoV-2 virus” were undermined or ignored. In Britain, if one got ill, one’s only option was to stay home until one turned blue, at which point one should call an ambulance. Banging pots and pans became an absurd weekly ritual in towns and villages, ostensibly to thank the National Health Service (NHS) staff manning relatively empty wards.

Even the sceptical were hesitant to challenge the “vaccine” narrative publicly, fearing professional and social ostracism. Dissenting groups lacked cohesion, and insidious hybrid warfare specialists sowed further division on social media. The big picture was clear to me – an anti-human agenda was at play, yet it seemed most were either afraid to acknowledge it or unable to see it.

To read more, please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or preorder a copy of Game of Trust now!

Preorder your copy