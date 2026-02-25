World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
david's avatar
david
17m

david hughes is writing a 4 part article about reiner fuellmich that you should take a look at

Why Reiner Fuellmich Was Guilty - Part 3 david a hughes substack. i thought the the corona commission did something that needed to be done but there is another side to the story apparently.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 World Council for Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture