The decline of Wikipedia as a robust, comprehensive and impartial font of information is not new. This conspicuous shift away from its original role, and its repurposing as a channel for narrative-propagation, has been well documented in previous World Council for Health articles:

and more recently:

What is novel, however, is first-hand e-mail correspondence between a powerful figure and his associate regarding their manipulation of Wikipedia — and of search engines too. Enter Jeffery Epstein and Al Seckel.

Reputational whitewashing

The Epstein/Seckel emails have been made available as part of a congressional evidence release from the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

According to these emails, Seckel was commissioned by Epstein to smother online information regarding Epstein’s criminality. This involved aggressive manipulation of his Wikipedia entry and search engine algorithms. At this stage, Epstein had already served a prison sentence in 2008-9 for solicitation of prostitution and for solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

On 6th November 2010, Seckel sent Epstein this summary of his work-in-progress:

On 15th-16th December 2010, the correspondence continued — going into further detail about what had been accomplished. These emails are available at https://media-cdn.rollcall.com/epstein-files/House_Oversight_022219-022221.pdf.

To get a fuller picture of how Wikipedia was purportedly parasitised in the interests of reputation management, consider this segment by Seckel from the December thread (quoted verbatim including spelling; emphasis mine):

“Wikipedia was an important victory, as it will always be at the top of the search engine results. ow the head lines do not mention convicted sex offender or pedophile. Instead, Philanthropic work, Epstein Foundation, Promotion of Scientists. […] Your wiki entry now is pretty tame, and bad stuff has been muted, bowlerized, and pused to the bottom. Careful editing and wording has muted the effect immensely […] now has an entirely different photo and caption. This was a big success.”

Likewise with search engines:

“You have only one negative article left on front page of google […] we managed to push it down the page, as it used to be at the top.”

“Toxic suggested search engine terms that popped up automatically when you typed in your name are also now removed.”

“We pushed the Edge [an intellectual forum financially backed by Epstein] all the way up to the front page, where it was previously buried on page 5 of google search.”

“We also helped with you images, and the first images that come of you on a google search are not of your mug shot, etc.”

And the keystone that makes the search manipulations possible:

“I gained access to information that standard seo companies don’t have.”

He emphasises:

“This needs to be contrasted with what we started with, which was a search on your name, which had nine/10 very toxic prominent stories, and toxic Wiki article and headline.”

Interference and control: the unsettling implications

Beyond Epstein and Seckel, these emails exemplify something highly disturbing. They demonstrate that on a wider level, search outcomes can be brutally corrupted by those with money, influence, and the necessary connections. And even if Wikipedia still followed through on its early idealistic principles, the Epstein/Seckel correspondence highlights the platform’s vulnerability to powerful bad-faith actors.

Staying alert: tracking Wikipedia edits

For an outsider, it is no small task to monitor the esoteric behind-the-scenes workings of search engines and SEO. But on Wikipedia, changes are recorded and available for inspection. It can be illuminating for a visitor to see what revisions were made, when, by whom, and any ‘edit wars’ that may have ensued.

The following applies to any Wikipedia article. On the toolbar below the subject heading:

Clicking ‘View history’ will show each revision who made the revision (although bad actors, and those who act on their behalf, will surely endeavour to hide their tracks) what was added (in green) what was removed (in red)

Clicking ‘Talk’ will show the back-and-forth debates between editors. These can be highly revealing.

Administrators sometimes implement ’Page Protection’, meaning they freeze the page against further editing.

When truth is ambushed

To this day, Wikipedia holds a huge influence over search algorithms. Look up someone or something by name, and their Wikipedia entry will likely be either at the top of the search results or extremely close. It has also become a central node in the generating of AI responses. This is far from reassuring, as Wikipedia’s early declaration of objectivity has long been undermined. The Epstein/Seckel emails provide stark first-hand acknowledgement of how readily truth can be ambushed. Although they pertain to a specific context, aim, method and outcome, this does not draw a line under the wider issues at stake.

The story of ‘authoritative’ information sources being compromised or corrupted by potent and shadowy agents is not in itself surprising. Targeted smear campaigns are a notorious tactic— and World Council for Health has certainly been at the receiving end of vicious online slurs. On being labelled by Wikipedia as “a pseudo-medical organisation dedicated to spreading misinformation”, WCH issued a robust rebuttal. Nevertheless, the wording remains.

One month ago, to coincide with Wikipedia’s 25th birthday, WCH published an article exploring that platform’s disconnect and drift from its stated purpose. The article also considers what alternatives might be out there, noting that Grokipedia’s entry on WCH is appreciably more comprehensive, rigorous and balanced.

World Council for Health encourages all who seek facts rather than parroted narratives or convenient cover-ups, and stands for a Better Way.

