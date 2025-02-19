In a riveting two-minute testimony before Idaho State Senators, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, delivered irrefutable evidence that Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are not only ineffective but dangerously unsafe. Backed by damning studies and autopsies, Hulscher’s findings are a wake-up call.

Key takeaways

17 million+ deaths: global data suggests Covid-19 vaccines may have contributed to over 17 million deaths.

325 autopsies: a direct causal link between the shots and fatalities has been identified.

Toxic spike proteins: lipid nanoparticles carry mRNA that turns organs into spike protein factories, causing systemic damage.

DNA contamination: shots contain DNA levels far exceeding regulatory limits, raising serious safety concerns.

Increased infection risk: six studies show vaccinated individuals are more likely to contract Covid than the unvaccinated.

Hulscher’s testimony supports Senate Bill 1036, which calls for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines. His conclusion?

"Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life."

Watch the full testimony here

The WCH has been calling for a moratorium of the mRNA technology since 2021 and thanks Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Nicolas Hulscher for continuously raising their voices on this crucial topic for humanity.

