One of the most striking features of the past four years has been the level of deception implicit in our current reality. Money and profit through oil, banking and war has been the de facto religion for too long – now our data is the new currency. As such, the globalists have decided to replace god’s grand organic design with an artificial one. Can their fake hierarchical world, where we are to be merged with machines, ever be considered enlightened, or are they plunging humanity into a dark age?

The World Council for Health invites you to experience Enlightenment or Dark Age: Humanity and the Hyper-Novelty Crisis featuring Dr Bret Weinstein, Dr Tess Lawrie, and Christof Plothe, DO. We are delighted to offer open access to our exclusive footage from this intimate event to you when you contribute a minimum of £10 or $10 value for value to the World Council for Health.

Watch this fascinating conversation about what the globalists have planned for our future and what we can do about it. Learn about the meaning and origins of hyper-novelty, how we are being hacked, how we can avoid being genetically modified and mind controlled, nature’s intelligence versus imitation intelligence, inorganic versus organic design, fake aspirational gods and what all of this might mean for human evolution and survival.

A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century

The World Council for Health is pleased to offer Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying’s book, A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century, in the WCH Bookshop! A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century outlines a science-based worldview that will empower you to live a better, wiser life.

We are living through the most prosperous age in all of human history, yet we are listless, divided and miserable. Wealth and comfort are unparalleled, but our political landscape is unmoored, and rates of suicide, loneliness and chronic illness continue to skyrocket. How do we explain the gap between these truths? And how should we respond?

For evolutionary biologists Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, the cause of our woes is clear: the modern world is out of sync with our ancient brains and bodies. We evolved to live in clans, but today many people don’t even know their neighbours’ names. Survival in our earliest societies depended on living in harmony with nature, but today the food we eat, the work we do – even the light we absorb – is radically different from what our minds and bodies evolved to expect.

In this book, Heying and Weinstein draw on decades of their work teaching in college classrooms and exploring earth’s most biodiverse ecosystems to confront today’s pressing social ills – from widespread sleep deprivation and dangerous diets to damaging parenting styles and backward education practices.

A selection of images from Enlightenment or Dark Age: Humanity and the Hyper-Novelty Crisis

