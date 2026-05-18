The U.S. military’s Covid vaccine mandate was in effect between August 2021 and January 2023. Involuntary immunisation was explicitly authorised. There was no realistic choice or informed consent.

During this time, thousands who refused were dishonourably discharged, resulting in catastrophic personal losses. Many were labelled as “mentally unsound” in order to discredit their testimony.

And those who took the injection? An unprecedented number are being discharged with severe and life-limiting medical conditions. These are men and women who had previously been fully screened and certified as fit for active service.

What happens when the very people trained to obey, to serve their country, are faced with medical orders which are unlawful and inhumane?

Their story is now being told.

‘Duty to Disobey’ is a new film from Children’s Health Defense. Through firsthand accounts, this documentary tells an unmissable story of conscience, conviction and coercion.

From the film ‘Duty to Disobey’:

“They threatened me with imprisonment, they charged me with Article 92 UCMJ. It was really surreal to be court-martialled for not wearing a muzzle and not participating with the experimental testing, because I was ‘unvaccinated’. —Mark Charles Bashaw, (Active) Captain, U.S. Army

“Today they have grounded over 100 pilots, permanently grounded them. […] Those type of numbers should have gotten someone’s attention by now. […] We don’t have anybody investigating this DoD-wide ‘mishap’ that has killed and injured so many.” —Dr. Theresa Long, M.D. MPH, FS, (Active) Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army

“Commanders who decided that their career was more important than the wellbeing of their subordinates, all the commanders who suddenly turned against the Constitution, all the commanders who forgot about the rights of their service members: those are the commanders who were rewarded. Those are the commanders who have since been promoted.” —Brad Miller, (Former) Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army

How to watch ‘Duty to Disobey’ Theatrical Premiere (one night only, venues across USA): June 30, 2026 N.B. Please book your ticket before 28th May. This is the deadline for theatre screenings to go ahead. If not enough tickets are purchased before then, the screening may be cancelled. To book, or if you’d like to host a screening, go to the official site: https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/

Click image below to view the short teaser trailer:

Click image below to view the full-length trailer:

Download and share the flyer below:

“This is a truly excellent film. The way it's kept simple in form - no hype - allows the integrity of the men and women interviewed to shine through.” — Dr. Tess Lawrie, World Council for Health

Better Way Conference: 30th - 31st May

‘Duty to Disobey’ will also be promoted at the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island. Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, will be a panelist on the Health Governance panel. Don’t forget: this is 30th - 31st May, with a Gala Dinner on Friday 29th.

Use coupon code SUBSTACK10 for your 10% discount.

TICKETS AT: Betterwayconference.org

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