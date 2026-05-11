Click image to play video:

World Council for Health has uncovered a network of World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centres operating in many countries worldwide, including the US, the UK and Australia. These are institutions designated by the WHO to advance its mandates and agendas. There are currently 827 WHO Collaborating Centres worldwide.

Despite the US exiting the WHO, there are still 70 active WHO collaborating centres in the country. Through its “collaboration” tentacles, WHO maintains influence and control regardless of whether a country is in or out of the WHO.

These centres undertake a wide range of activities that extend well beyond the limited examples described in WHO guidance, and clearly they are not fringe organisations. They are universities, hospitals, regulatory agencies, health ministries, national laboratories, military and bioweapons facilities, charities, and health professional training bodies – all formally designated by the WHO Director-General to advance WHO mandates and WHO agendas within their host countries. These are WHO tentacles embedded in institutions we continue to fund with our taxes.

What are the implications of this over-reaching, global institutional network for national sovereignty and the international health security agenda?

Find out more and read the reports:

www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/world-council-for-health-exclusively-reveals-the-shocking-truth-about-who-collaborating-centres/

Watch the interview:

thehighwire.com/watch/ or click on the image above.

Join the health sovereignty conversation at the Better Way Conference with Del Bigtree and Dr. Tess Lawrie in person and virtually.

10% off with coupon code SUBSTACK10

TICKETS AT: Betterwayconference.org

Plus Better Way Conference Gala Dinner Focus:

Join us for the opening night! Featuring the amazing singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur plus special guest!

Join us for an exclusive Gala Dinner Experience, celebrating the launch of the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island. Guests will enjoy a three-course organic gourmet dinner followed by a live performance by Joseph Arthur. Your favourite speakers from the health and freedom movement will also be there, live in person!

With strictly limited availability and only a few tickets remaining, this special night takes place on Friday 29th May 2026, doors open from 7pm. Use coupon code SUBSTACK10 for your 10% discount.

TICKETS AT: Betterwayconference.org

Please consider donating to World Council for Health. Every donation we receive is used to support our worldwide coalition and fund initiatives that promote wellbeing for all.

Donate

JOIN US ON SOCIALS:

Telegram | Substack | Facebook | Instagram | X | TikTok