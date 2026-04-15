Welcome to the third WCH Better Way Conference!

📍This year it will be in Rhode Island, USA, on May 30-31 — with a Gala on May 29.

🎟️ For 10% off the ticket price, use basket code LAWRIE10. If you’re unable to attend in person, virtual tickets are also available.

In this short video introduction, Dr. Tess Lawrie describes why this event is in a whole different class from other symposia you may have attended...

“In our six panel conversations, (our speakers) have 15 minutes maximum to share their key message, after which the solutions offered are discussed and debated. In the spirit of the Better Way ethos, there’s no topic off limits as we value different perspectives. Thus our Q&A sessions can get very lively!” —Dr. Tess Lawrie

The incredible line up of speakers includes:

👉Dr. Tess Lawrie

👉Del Bigtree

👉Dr. Bret Weinstein

👉Dr. Peter McCullough

👉Prof Angus Dalgleish

👉Dr. Paul Marik

👉Dr. Pierre Kory

👉Jan Jekielek

👉Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

👉Vic Mellor

👉Dr. Meryl Nass

👉Dr. Marivic Villa

👉Dr. Mark Brody

AND OTHERS...

10% off ticket price with basket code: LAWRIE10 To learn more about the event and to book your ticket, go to https://www.betterwayconference.org/

“There’s a Better Way for the USA, and indeed the world. And we’ll be co-creating it together with you again in May.” —Dr. Tess Lawrie

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.