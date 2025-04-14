Dr Reiner Füllmich: Human Rights On Trial
Join us today for the latest on Dr Reiner Füllmich's shocking case - including how we can make a difference.
As many of you know, Dr Füllmich was one of the most courageous voices during the so-called pandemic, standing up for truth and justice and calling governments around the world to account. He has since been arrested, detained without trial and subjected to abusive treatment that is truly shocking. You can read more about his predicament here:
Today’s conversation is a must-see for anyone concerned about the erosion of human rights, both in Germany where Dr Füllmich is incarcerated, and everywhere. Governments are getting away with brazen violations of their own legislation because their electorates are blissfully unaware that there’s even a problem. Let’s find out how we can pile on the pressure, call those in charge to account, and stand in support of Dr Füllmich.
PETITION 'FREE Reiner Fuellmich'
Request for humane treatment and immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich
The international community of signatories to this statement of support demands the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich, a lawyer and leading critic of COVID-19 measures, who has been imprisoned since October 2023.
Dr. Reiner Füelmich has been in pre-trial detention since October 2023. He was arrested under dubious circumstances at Frankfurt Airport on October 13, 2023.
Dr. Füellmich’s case has raised serious concerns about the legality of his detention and the integrity of the judicial process. Of the initial 18 charges against Füellmich, only one now remains, relating to personal loans.
According to German law, the maximum duration of pre-trial detention is six months, as described in § 121 paragraph 1 of the German Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO). “Special or important reasons for an extension of pre-trial detention beyond the six months are not apparent.” This statement underscores the urgent need to reassess the continued detention of Dr. Füellmich.
Dr. Füellmich is currently being held in Rosdorf Prison, near Göttingen, where he is being held under harsh and isolating conditions. He is separated from other prisoners, allowed only time in the courtyard in solitary confinement, and his communication with the outside world is limited to just three hours of private visits per month.
This punitive environment raises further questions about the treatment of persons in pre-trial detention, particularly in light of the lack of substantial evidence to justify such measures.
On 11 June, Reiner Füellmich was again placed in solitary confinement, a status he continues to endure. This isolation means that he is forbidden to have contact with other prisoners. The authorities justified this extreme measure by claiming that Füellmich had provided legal advice to his fellow prisoners, a situation deemed unacceptable by those responsible for his detention. Füellmich must eat in isolation and is allowed only one hour per day for outdoor activities, which he must also spend in total isolation. He is denied access to the gym and can only use the telephone after other prisoners have returned to their cells. This strict regime emphasises the severity of his confinement and the restrictions imposed on him.
The charges against Dr. Füellmich include embezzlement, but many observers, including his defense, argue that this trial has gone beyond ordinary judicial procedures and has become a politically motivated attempt to silence a prominent critic of COVID-19 measures. The trial has shown worrying shifts in legal parameters, further complicating the case and undermining principles of justice.
In light of these serious allegations and the apparent disregard for due process, the signatories of this petition call for the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Füellmich.
This situation not only affects one individual, but also serves as a stark reminder of the potential for political influence to penetrate the judiciary, undermining the foundations of justice and fairness.
With the international freedom movement watching closely, it is vital that justice prevails and that Dr. Füellmich is given the freedom he deserves—a freedom that is essential not only to him, but to the integrity of the justice system itself.
The signatures of this petition will be handed over to Reiner Fuellmich (or his lawyer) and to the court to show that Reiner Fuellmich is not alone.
This handover will take place on paper (not digitally) and will only include initials and surname and without e-mail address.
Thank you for your support Team Free Reiner Fuellmich
WCH TEAM UPDATE. Human rights On Trial: The Dr Reiner Fuellmich Case and Why We Must Act.
