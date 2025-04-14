Join us today as we discuss the chilling case of Dr Reiner Füllmich and find out how we can lend our support to this courageous man.

As many of you know, Dr Füllmich was one of the most courageous voices during the so-called pandemic, standing up for truth and justice and calling governments around the world to account. He has since been arrested, detained without trial and subjected to abusive treatment that is truly shocking. You can read more about his predicament here:

Today’s conversation is a must-see for anyone concerned about the erosion of human rights, both in Germany where Dr Füllmich is incarcerated, and everywhere. Governments are getting away with brazen violations of their own legislation because their electorates are blissfully unaware that there’s even a problem. Let’s find out how we can pile on the pressure, call those in charge to account, and stand in support of Dr Füllmich.

Join the WCH Newsroom

Share