Dr Andrew Wakefield Live in Person in Conversation with Dr Tess Lawrie | 21st October 2025



Discussion topics:

What really happened with the Lancet paper that claimed a link between the measles, mumps, & rubella (MMR) vaccine & autism?

Was Dr Wakefield struck off by the UK General Medical Council?

Did Dr Wakefield have a conflict of interest in a potential single-pathogen vaccine?

Given the recent announcement by the Trump Administration - what is the future of vaccine policy in the UK & the US?

Plus send your question to the live Q and A: info@worldcouncilforhealth.org

21st October 21st | 7-9pm BST