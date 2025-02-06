We’re delighted to share this great discussion with Dr Marivic Villa (WCH Florida) and Dr Gilbertha St B (WCH St Lucia) that formed part of our detoxing workshop. You can watch the workshop in full below, but here’s a summary of what they covered:

Using Ivermectin as a complementary therapy

Dr Villa discusses treatments for long vaccine and long Covid in a clinical setting. She uses the protocols from the Detox and Wellbeing Guide with Ivermectin used to complement natural remedies and approaches. She gives her top five strategies for treating the vaccine injured and explains why we all need to detox.



She also explains that we don’t need to fear Covid: in her experience no one is dying from it, it is now very mild, but sadly in her clinic vaccine injury cases are growing every day. She also reveals that as a doctor, she is constantly at risk from shedding and treats herself on an ongoing basis.

Using herbs to treat spike protein inflammation

Dr Gilbertha St Rose is an integrative healthcare practitioner in St Lucia, using both allopathic and herbal medicines. She is also a dermatologist.

Dr Rose explains how she treats Covid and long vaccine with herbs, including artemisia and cloves for parasitic infections, moringa for its antioxidant properties to counteract inflammation, spirulina against heavy metals and rosemary to address spike protein effects in the brain and combat brain fog.



The Q and A session focuses on sexual health and spike protein shedding in both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. How long does shedding last? How is fertility affected?

This video is available below for paid subscribers. Take a look, find out the answers to these questions, learn more about the power of detoxing and join our Detox Study!

