By Christof Plothe, DO.

For three years, governments, media, and pharmaceutical giants wielded one "unassailable" fact: COVID-19 vaccines saved 14.4 million lives in 2021 alone. This claim—from the infamous Lancet study by Watson et al.—justified mandates, silenced dissent, and shielded manufacturers from liability.

Today, that narrative lies in tatters.

In a landmark meta-critique published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, researcher Dr. Raphael Lataster dismantles the Watson study brick by brick, exposing it as a house of cards built on flawed assumptions, hidden conflicts, and statistical sleight-of-hand. Even more damning? Real-world mortality data proves the claim is mathematically impossible.

Share

How Watson et al. Got It Catastrophically Wrong

Lataster’s forensic analysis reveals seven fatal flaws in the "14 million saved" model:

"Garbage In, Gospel Out" Modeling

Watson et al. relied on speculative inputs—not real-world outcomes. Their model assumed:

Permanently high vaccine efficacy (90%), ignoring rapid waning and negative effectiveness (where vaccines increase infection/death risk months post-injection).

Inflated COVID fatality rates, sourced opaquely to exaggerate the virus’s deadliness.

No accounting for vaccine injuries (myocarditis, deaths, or long-term damage).

The "Counting Window" Scam

The study used efficacy data from trials that excluded infections in the "partially vaccinated"—a trick Lataster and BMJ editor Peter Doshi proved can make a harmful vaccine appear 65% effective.

Real-world data? Ignored.

While Watson’s model spun fairy tales, hard statistics screamed the opposite:

6.08 million MORE people died in 2021 than in 2020—despite global vaccine rollout

Mortality rates were 14.5% higher among the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated.

Translation: If vaccines "saved 14 million," why did total deaths RISE?

The Neil Ferguson Factor

The study was led by Neil "Professor Lockdown" Ferguson—whose prior pandemic models collapsed under scrutiny—and funded by Gates-linked entities (WHO, GAVI). Peer reviewers were most likely Pharma-funded.

Click on the image below and watch the interview with Dr. Raphael Lataster:

Meanwhile, a new study which I co-authored was published — Critical Assessment of COVID-19 Vaccine Averted Mortality Models, Halma, Sorli, Ahmed-Man. (2025) IJEPH’ (PDF below):

Matt Amrid Ram (1) (1) 293KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The objective was to evaluate validity of models estimating deaths averted by COVID-19 vaccines. Its core findings were concerning:

Overstated benefits: 10 of 12 reviewed models used assumptions inflating averted deaths, including:

Constant high vaccine efficacy (ignoring waning immunity).

Exclusion of vaccine adverse events (e.g., myocarditis fatalities).

No adjustment for age (most "averted deaths" were elderly, yielding few life-years saved).

Transparency issues: influential models (e.g., the Commonwealth Fund study cited by CDC) lacked accessible code/parameters, preventing independent verification.

Outlier model: a Canadian study estimated 321,077 deaths averted — 8.3× higher than Canada’s actual COVID-19 deaths (38,783).

Ethical concerns: models ignored low risk-benefit for young populations and overstated transmission reduction, misinforming mandates.

Conclusions of the paper

There is an urgent need for balanced models that:

Account for waning immunity, adverse events, and age-stratified outcomes.

Use metrics like life-years saved (not just deaths averted).

Ensure full transparency (code/parameters accessible).

The papers also noted that current models risked misallocating public health resources by overstating vaccine benefits.

This isn’t conjecture. We’re seeing identical mortality patterns in highly vaccinated nations—from Australia to Germany to the UK. The vaccines are a significant contributor.

Why This Matters Beyond Science

The Watson study wasn’t just wrong—it was a tool:

Prominent scientist Peter Hotez cited it to smear vaccine critics as "killers."

Regulators used it to block early treatments.

Governments invoked it to impose mandates.

Yet as Lataster’s work reached the US Senate (added to the record by Senator Ron Johnson) and the FDA, silence followed.

Lataster’s challenge to authorities:

"You have the data. Retract Watson et al. Halt mandates. Compensate victims. Or admit science bows to Pharma."

Do subscribe to Raphael Lataster’s excellent Substack for more on this important topic.

The Bottom Line

The "14 million saved" myth was never science—it was mathematical propaganda crafted by conflicted modelers. Real-world data, mortality statistics, and new research by scientists like Lataster and Plothe reveal the truth:

The COVID-19 vaccines failed their risk-benefit test—especially for the young and healthy.

Share

Sources

Lataster R. Metacritique of Influential Studies Purporting COVID-19 Vaccine Successes. Journal of Independent Medicine. 2025. [DOI: 10.71189/JIM/2025/V01N02A07](DOI: 10.71189/JIM/2025/V01N02A07)

Halma M, Ahmed-Man R, Šorli A, Plothe C. A Rapid assessment of Covid-19 vaccine averted mortality modelling during the Covid-19 pandemic. IJEPH. 2025; 8(1): e-10936. Doi: 10.18041/2665- 427X/ijeph.1.10936

US Senate Hearing on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries (May 21, 2025).