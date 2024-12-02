War is often framed as a necessary evil. However, it is clear to most ordinary people by now that war is driven by political agendas and power struggles, rather than the genuine needs and desires of the people. War is driven by money, power and greed. The recent conflicts around the globe remind us of this harsh reality. From the ongoing killing in Gaza, the escalating tensions in Ukraine, the wars in Yemen and Syria, as well as the unrest in various regions in Africa and the Middle East, we see how escalation only brings more pain, suffering and destruction.

Share

It’s essential to recognize that peace is not merely the absence of conflict—it’s a conscious choice made by individuals and communities to prioritize dialogue over violence. As Mahatma Gandhi famously stated, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.” This principle rings true now more than ever. Instead of continuing cycles of revenge and retribution, we must strive for understanding the root cause of conflict and do our best to counter warmongering agendas with grassroots cooperation. We are all the same, and up against an anti-human agenda of control that seeks to keep us divided. Recognising our common humanity is key to countering the real enemy.

The war is against all of us.

On behalf of all people in conflict zones, the World Council for Health Steering Committee calls upon fellow human beings to stand firmly behind the message to de-escalate all conflict now and work actively together toward peace.

Indifference and outsourcing our decision-making to government corporations has failed to end conflict. It is time we all energetically prioritized health, safety, and well-being of all people over military intervention of any sort. Health and safety are not merely facilitated through the absence of bombs and bullets: health flourishes in an environment where mutual respect is cultivated, people take responsibility for their actions, and free dialogue is encouraged.

Share

In our modern world, effective communication has been the cornerstone of progress, however the information ecology has become so polluted by the corporate agenda that people cannot trust what they hear and see in the media. We need to leverage every tool at our disposal, from diplomacy to grassroots activism, to film and media to advocate for a world where conflicts are resolved through understanding and respect.

As we stand at a crossroads, let us choose the path of de-escalation, dialogue and peace and direct our united focus to dismantling the globalist agenda and restoring healthy communities. Great change leading to world peace is not only possible but essential for the survival of our species.

It’s time to communicate, collaborate, and commit to a future that prioritizes peace over war.

The interests of the many must always come before the ambitions of a few. Together, we can create a world that upholds the values of dialogue, understanding, and, ultimately, peace.

There are definite ‘winners’ of wars and they are those who invest in bullets and bombs. Awareness of the root cause of war brings its solutions. De-escalation represents a path forward, combined with defunding governments and other corporations that promulgate wars.

How many of us have shares in the corporations that promote and profit from war? Who has checked their portfolios?

It is time for us to recognize that ordinary men, women and children are the pawns in a globalist game of profiteering. Let’s not be complicit in causing harm to others.

Always be on the sides of the lowly. Check your share portfolios, and make sure you are not complicit in dropping bombs.

The Word Council for Health stands for a better way.